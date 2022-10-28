DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- National Vision, Inc., America’s second largest optical retailer, released its 2021 Sustainability Report, “ A World Worth Seeing,” reflecting progress made in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005092/en/ National Vision, Inc., America’s second largest optical retailer, has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, “A World Worth Seeing.” (Photo: Business Wire)

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO