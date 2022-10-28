Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Construction Update
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Center Open During Construction
Construction is well underway in the Prescott Valley Town Center for the new LEGADO project by Fain Signature Group. Plus, framework has gone up for the new Five Guys and Jersey Mikes locations!. Despite all the construction, the businesses in Prescott Valley Town Center are OPEN and ready to serve...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wittmann (Wittmann, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittmann. The accident was reported just before 8 a.m. The collision occurred between a pickup truck and another vehicle. Following the crash, the car flipped off the roadway.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Fire Department Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony
Photo: Celebrated Employees left to right Jeff Moffitt, Travis Mayo, Mike Hormell, Cody Kennedy, Brian Padilla-Melton, Spencer Smith, Troy Lovelady, Imani Moore, Jason Beyea. On Friday, October 28, 2022, Prescott Fire Department held its biannual Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony led by Fire Chief Holger Durre. In attendance from the City of Prescott Leadership were Mayor Phil Goode, City Council members Connie Cantelme, Eric Moore, and Cathey Rusing, Deputy City Manager Tyler Goodman, Police Chief Amy Bonney, and Deputy Police Chief Jon Brambila.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Provides Year to Date Drug Seizure Statistics
The illegal narcotics epidemic shows no sign of slowing down, but neither are the efforts of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, including the operations of the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) and the YCSO K9 Interdiction Division. The two units have removed hundreds of pounds of narcotics off the streets of not only Yavapai County, but also from other parts of the State and Country where many of the drugs were headed.
KTAR.com
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s Talk of the Town for November 2022
November is an important month, as we honor our many veterans. As a US Army Vietnam War Combat Infantry Veteran, I understand the importance of honoring those who have served, and currently serve in our armed forces. Their duty and sacrifice should be remembered every day!. Veterans Day, formerly Armistice...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
theprescotttimes.com
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER. On October 26, 2022, Sharalyn Stura, age 61, was found guilty by a Yavapai County jury of First Degree Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and False Reporting. The trial began on October 18, 2022, in Division 4 of the Yavapai County Superior Court.
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
prescottenews.com
Badgers Advance To Championship With 6-2 Win Over Chaparral
The Prescott Badgers are back in the Division 2 state championship thanks to a gritty win over the Chaparral Firebirds 6-2. It was the second time Prescott has beaten the Firebirds this season. A big crowd was on hand to display their support in the two hour plus match. Thanks...
