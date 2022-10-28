Read full article on original website
Badgers Advance To Championship With 6-2 Win Over Chaparral
The Prescott Badgers are back in the Division 2 state championship thanks to a gritty win over the Chaparral Firebirds 6-2. It was the second time Prescott has beaten the Firebirds this season. A big crowd was on hand to display their support in the two hour plus match. Thanks...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
KTAR.com
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
prescottenews.com
Prescott Fire Department Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony
Photo: Celebrated Employees left to right Jeff Moffitt, Travis Mayo, Mike Hormell, Cody Kennedy, Brian Padilla-Melton, Spencer Smith, Troy Lovelady, Imani Moore, Jason Beyea. On Friday, October 28, 2022, Prescott Fire Department held its biannual Badge Pinning and Recognition Ceremony led by Fire Chief Holger Durre. In attendance from the City of Prescott Leadership were Mayor Phil Goode, City Council members Connie Cantelme, Eric Moore, and Cathey Rusing, Deputy City Manager Tyler Goodman, Police Chief Amy Bonney, and Deputy Police Chief Jon Brambila.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Provides Year to Date Drug Seizure Statistics
The illegal narcotics epidemic shows no sign of slowing down, but neither are the efforts of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, including the operations of the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) and the YCSO K9 Interdiction Division. The two units have removed hundreds of pounds of narcotics off the streets of not only Yavapai County, but also from other parts of the State and Country where many of the drugs were headed.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s Talk of the Town for November 2022
November is an important month, as we honor our many veterans. As a US Army Vietnam War Combat Infantry Veteran, I understand the importance of honoring those who have served, and currently serve in our armed forces. Their duty and sacrifice should be remembered every day!. Veterans Day, formerly Armistice...
theprescotttimes.com
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JURY FINDS PRESCOTT WOMAN GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER. On October 26, 2022, Sharalyn Stura, age 61, was found guilty by a Yavapai County jury of First Degree Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and False Reporting. The trial began on October 18, 2022, in Division 4 of the Yavapai County Superior Court.
