prescottenews.com
License to vote: Prop 309 would toughen ID rules for mail, in-person voting – Cronkite News
After failing for two years to get his fellow legislators to pass a voter ID law, Sen. J.D. Mesnard decided to take his case straight to the voters. The Chandler Republican is the sponsor of Proposition 309, a ballot measure that would require a photo ID for in-person voting and an affidavit for mail-in ballots, a move Mesnard said will “help restore voter confidence in the integrity of our elections.”
