Richland, WA

Trick or Treat safely in the Tri-Cities

Halloween is a night when children go out and collect candy. Most people know their neighbors and know they hand out perfectly safe candy. Pasco Fire Department public information officer Ben Shearer says you should still check your kids’ candy. Shearer tells me ” If it’s not wrapped up...
PASCO, WA
First responders at reported gunshot victim near Shari’s

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police officers responded to a gunshot victim call at the parking lot near Shari’s on Columbia Center Blvd. Friday night around 6 p.m. Chief Chad Michael tells us that the Kennewick Fire Department responded to assist with medical. For your safety, avoid the area...
KENNEWICK, WA
Grandview Library’s new director wants to expand library programming

GRANDVIEW, Wash. – After months of searching, the Grandview Library finally has a new director. Victoria Castro is licensed as a state librarian and says it’s her goal to help get more people into the library. Castro said after talking with the Grandview School District, she learned literacy...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash

NEAR RICHLAND – Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
RICHLAND, WA
Kamiakin High student arrested for carrying airsoft gun at school

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 15-year-old Kamiakin High School student was arrested around 12:43 p.m. on October 28 for possession of dangerous weapons on school property, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The high school was placed under lockdown after staff told the School Resource Officer...
KENNEWICK, WA
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision

KENNEWICK, Wash. – At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a...
KENNEWICK, WA
Multiple cars hit by bullets after Saturday morning shooting

Kennewick police officers were called to the 1500 block of south Olympia street after several people called to report gunshots. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning officers immediately began to canvas the area and were able to locate a crime scene. Officers found several vehicles hit by bullets and collected. other...
KENNEWICK, WA

