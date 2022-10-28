Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Trick or Treat safely in the Tri-Cities
Halloween is a night when children go out and collect candy. Most people know their neighbors and know they hand out perfectly safe candy. Pasco Fire Department public information officer Ben Shearer says you should still check your kids’ candy. Shearer tells me ” If it’s not wrapped up...
FOX 11 and 41
First responders at reported gunshot victim near Shari’s
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police officers responded to a gunshot victim call at the parking lot near Shari’s on Columbia Center Blvd. Friday night around 6 p.m. Chief Chad Michael tells us that the Kennewick Fire Department responded to assist with medical. For your safety, avoid the area...
FOX 11 and 41
Grandview Library’s new director wants to expand library programming
GRANDVIEW, Wash. – After months of searching, the Grandview Library finally has a new director. Victoria Castro is licensed as a state librarian and says it’s her goal to help get more people into the library. Castro said after talking with the Grandview School District, she learned literacy...
FOX 11 and 41
Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash
NEAR RICHLAND – Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
FOX 11 and 41
Kamiakin High student arrested for carrying airsoft gun at school
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 15-year-old Kamiakin High School student was arrested around 12:43 p.m. on October 28 for possession of dangerous weapons on school property, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The high school was placed under lockdown after staff told the School Resource Officer...
FOX 11 and 41
One person behind bars after drive-by outside Shari’s in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick Police arrested a 20-year-old man after a drive-by shooting at Shari’s. When officers got to the scene they found a teenager who had been shot in the leg. After getting information from witnesses and a photo of the car involved, they found the suspect’s...
FOX 11 and 41
Two car crash leaves one person dead on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two car crash on I-90 leaves one person dead near Pasco. One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported to...
FOX 11 and 41
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision
KENNEWICK, Wash. – At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: Sunnyside officers involved in shooting with suspect Saturday morning
UPDATE 3 P.M. 10/29 – Two Sunnyside police officers were involved in a shoot out with a suspect around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to the Commander of the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, Lt. Stace McKinley, two officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
FOX 11 and 41
Multiple cars hit by bullets after Saturday morning shooting
Kennewick police officers were called to the 1500 block of south Olympia street after several people called to report gunshots. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning officers immediately began to canvas the area and were able to locate a crime scene. Officers found several vehicles hit by bullets and collected. other...
