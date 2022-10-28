ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

NI Assembly election will ‘definitely happen’ after deadline missed

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtFbg_0ipkkhkj00

An election to the Northern Ireland Assembly will “definitely happen” after a deadline to restore devolved government at Stormont was missed, a cabinet minister has said.

Environment minister Therese Coffey said “clearly” there was not “sufficient agreement” among Stormont parties to avoid a fresh election.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to call the election on Friday, following the failure of a last-ditch effort to restore the multi-party executive.

The DUP is blocking the restoration of powersharing as part of its protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

A six-month legislative timeframe to form an administration expired in the early hours of Friday.

With no ministerial executive in place, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.

While Mr Heaton-Harris has not yet laid out the details, there has been speculation the poll would be held on December 15.

Stormont ministers, who have been operating in shadow form since the Assembly collapsed earlier this year, also ceased to hold office at midnight.

Responsibility for running devolved departments will now pass to senior civil servants.

“I think it’s regrettable the parties were not able to come together to form that executive,” Ms Coffey told Sky News.

“But the law was clear. We passed the legislation that this would happen and clearly there wasn’t sufficient agreement to be able to avoid the elections.

“That wasn’t in the hands of the Government, that was in the hands of the parties representing the different communities in Northern Ireland.

“I hope that the next elections will be an opportunity for people to reconsider their approach, recognising the New Decade, New Approach agreement that was signed only a couple of years ago, and we need to make sure that we do what we can to work together to try and make that come to fruition.”

Asked if there is any chance the elections could be avoided through new legislation, she said: “They will definitely happen.”

MLAs met during a recalled sitting of the Assembly on Thursday, but a bid to elect a new speaker – which must be done before the election of first and deputy first ministers – did not proceed as the DUP refused to support the nominations.

The session was then suspended.

The DUP’s boycott of the Stormont institution is part of a campaign of opposition to the protocol, and the party says it will not return to powersharing until decisive action is taken to remove economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation – the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said not enough progress has been made on addressing issues of concern around the protocol.

But Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said the DUP “have left us all at the mercy of a heartless and dysfunctional Tory government”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also urged the DUP to get back to Stormont just hours before the deadline to restore devolution expired.

His official spokesman said: “There’s still time for the DUP and executives to get back to Stormont and we urge them to do so because the people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning and locally elected executive which can respond to the issues facing the communities there.”

The last Northern Ireland Assembly election was held in May of this year, and Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party for the first time.

Meanwhile, the UK Government has insisted that in the absence of the Stormont executive, a joint authority arrangement with Dublin for the governance of Northern Ireland is “not being considered”.

Both Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin and Ms O’Neill have said there cannot be direct rule from Westminster in the event of powersharing not being restored.

But an NIO spokesperson said: “The UK government is absolutely clear that the consent principle governs the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

“We will not countenance any arrangements that are inconsistent with that principle.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

No 10 confirms Sunak could U-turn on Cop27 snub

Rishi Sunak could U-turn on his decision to skip a crunch climate summit if he feels sufficient progress has been made planning for his highly-anticipated autumn budget, No 10 has confirmed.The Prime Minister last week insisted he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” rather than go to the Cop27 conference in Egypt, drawing widespread criticism, including from within the Tory ranks.But following reports this could change, No 10 confirmed on Monday that the position was “under review”.Any attendance at Cop would depend on progress on preparation for the fiscal event, and that work is ongoingPM's spokesmanThe PM’s official spokesman...
The Independent

Government must follow through on threat to call NI election – Sinn Fein

The Government must follow through with its threat to call an election in Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein has insisted.Former Sinn Fein finance minister Conor Murphy was commenting after Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris failed to set a date for a new election on Friday, despite repeatedly indicating he would as a legislative deadline for calling a poll approached.The 24-week deadline for forming a functioning powersharing executive in Belfast following May’s election ran out at midnight early on Friday.A DUP boycott of the devolved institutions – in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol – prevented an administration being formed in the...
The Independent

Braverman reveals fresh details about ministerial code breach

Suella Braverman said she was “sorry for the errors of judgment” made in the use of her personal email to send a draft government statement to an ally as she faced further questions over her conduct.The Home Secretary set out details of the email blunder which led to her resignation under Liz Truss, revealing that although the message was sent at 7.25am it was hours later before she confessed to officials what had happened.Rishi Sunak is under pressure over his decision to reappoint Ms Braverman as Home Secretary just days after she had been forced to quit for breaching the...
The Independent

Home Secretary facing questions over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary will face MPs to explain the “car crash” decisions behind the chaos at a migrant holding centre.Suella Braverman is expected to be questioned about the problems at the Manston site in Kent when she appears in the House of Commons later on Monday.Earlier in the day, Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale described the overcrowding at the facility in his North Thanet constituency as “wholly unacceptable” and suggested it may have been allowed to happen “deliberately”.It comes as the Channel crossing crisis deepened, amid growing concern over the conditions in which migrants are being held while waiting to...
The Independent

Covid inquiry asks to see Government WhatsApp chats

The coronavirus public inquiry has asked to see Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages when he was Prime Minister, alongside communications with other senior officials.Counsel for the inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, said thousands of documents had been requested to inform the inquiry, and gave the Cabinet Office as an example.“We have sought agendas, minutes and other documents associated with the core decision-making forum such as Cabinet meetings, Cobra meetings and ministerial implementation groups,” he said.“We’ve asked for ministerial submissions, Number 10 daily briefing documents, records of written and oral advice to ministers and details of internal communications including a WhatsApp group, which...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak decision to skip Cop27 climate summit ‘under review’

The decision for Rishi Sunak to skip the crucial climate summit in Egypt next week is “under review”, The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters on Monday that a call will be made depending on how much progress the new prime minister makes on the de facto budget slated to take place on 17 November.“The prime minister is focused on pressing domestic issues, most significantly preparing for the autumn statement, so any attendance at Cop would depend on progress on preparation for that fiscal event, and that work is ongoing,” he said. The potential U-Turn comes after Mr Sunak...
The Independent

Akshata Murty meets Royal British Legion fundraisers in first official outing as PM’s wife

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has given her first official outing as wife to the prime minister since his tenure in No 10 began.The former chancellor set in motion his first full week as prime minister by welcoming members of the Royal British Legion into his Whitehall residence, whom he later lead onto the front steps, flanked by his wife, for a photo opportunity.The couple were seen helping one another pin red poppies to their clothing. The pair were joined by their labrador retriever Nova who, with the help of the prime minister, had a poppy attached to its...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak has ‘full confidence’ in beleaguered home secretary Suella Braverman

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has “full confidence” in his home secretary Suella Braverman, Downing Street has said.The statement came as Ms Braverman was embroiled in two rows, over leaks from her mobile phone and deteriorating conditions at the Manston processing centre for migrants in Kent.She will address parliament and take questions from MPs on both issues this afternoon.Challenged over reports that Ms Braverman fuelled overcrowding at Manston by refusing to book hotel rooms to house migrants, the prime minister’s official spokesperson pointed to a Home Office statement describing the claim as “baseless”.And asked if the PM still had full...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
The Independent

Suella Braverman admits using personal email for official documents six times

The Home Secretary has admitted sending official documents to her personal email address on six different occasions during her short time in post.Suella Braverman claimed that the documents she emailed “did not pose any risk to national security” and were not secret or top secret.It comes after she resigned from her role for sending files outside of government – before being reappointed six days later.Ms Braverman said the documents she sent outside the government’s secure network were “related to public lines to take in interviews” or took place when she was conducting meetings virtually.She made the admission in a letter...
The Independent

James O’Brien condemns ‘utterly appalling’ Mark Spencer after Tory MP’s ‘little man in China’ comment

LBC radio host James O’Brien has condemned Mark Spencer following a comment the Conservative MP made about China.Former chief whip Spencer, who serves as the MP for Sherwood, was discussing the reports that Liz Truss had been targeted by Russian spies on Sky News, claiming that she had “clearly” been hacked while she was foreign secretary.When it was put to him that Truss’s personal phone could have been at the centre of the breach, Spencer said that “some little man in China” could be listening into his own private conversations.“We all talk on personal phones, don’t we?” he said....
The Independent

Covid UK: Inquiry into Boris Johnson’s whatsapp messages during pandemic

The Covid-19 public inquiry is set to examine Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages during the pandemic response.The inquiry has requested to see the former prime minister and other senior officials’ communications associated with “core-decision making.” Counsel for the inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, said thousands of documents had been requested to inform the inquiry, and gave the Cabinet Office as an example.“We have sought agendas, minutes and other documents associated with the core decision-making forum such as Cabinet meetings, Cobra meetings and ministerial implementation groups,” he said.“We’ve asked for ministerial submissions, Number 10 daily briefing documents, records of written and oral...
The Independent

Priti Patel blames Suella Braverman for failure to prevent Kent asylum centre crisis

Priti Patel is blaming her successor Suella Braverman for the failure to take steps to prevent the Kent asylum centre crisis, piling further pressure on the home secretary.The Home Office has been accused by a Tory MP of a “deliberate” decision to allow dangerous overcrowding at the Manston site, possibly to send a harsh message to would-be refugees.Now Ms Patel has made known she did book hotel rooms for asylum seekers while in charge of the Home Office – raising the question of why the practice stopped when Ms Braverman took over last month.“There was never any overcrowding when...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news – live: Manston ‘wasn’t overcrowded before Braverman took over’

Allies of former home secretary Priti Patel have suggested she did not allow overcrowding at a troubled Kent asylum facility, after a Tory MP accused ministers of driving down conditions for migrants in order to make Britain seem less appealing.The Manston short-stay centre is running at more than double its capacity with outbreaks of diseases including diphtheria and MRSA, leading to calls for Ms Patel and her successor Suella Braverman to answer for the conditions.Sources told PA Ms Patel always followed advice to book hotels for migrants to move to because “it was the right thing to do”.Another source...
The Independent

Britain’s first blind and Black barrister joins bar after studying in braille

A woman has become the UK’s first blind and Black barrister after she completed her university through braille.Jessikah Inaba, 23, joined the bar last week after she smashed through the “triple-glazed glass ceiling,”“The biggest challenge for me is people’s assumptions. People either assume too much or too little,” Ms Inaba shared.Crediting her friends and family for helping her fill in the gaps in her resources, she said: “My support network, however, is amazing. My parents, my older sister, my younger brothers, have always been there.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jemma Mitchell: Therapist who murdered friend becomes first woman in UK to be sentenced on televisionMillennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love lifeProperty expert lists cost-saving tips for renters this winter
The Independent

Coffinmakers at Co-op factory ‘resolute’ in taking strike action for fair pay

Coffinmakers at the Co-op’s only factory in the UK are “resolute” in their campaign for an improved pay offer as workers kick off a week of strike action.Production has come to an end at the facility in Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, as staff rejected a pay offer which their union, Unite, said is a “real-terms” pay cut.Willie Thomson, the union’s regional officer, said the offer equated to less than 5% when compared with the rate of inflation, according to the retail price index (RPI), at 12.3%.The walk-out is expected to last until November 7 – however, the Co-op, one of the...
The Independent

Residents near migrant facility urge councils across UK to ‘take their share’

Villagers who live near a migrant processing facility say more areas of the UK need to take “their share” of people arriving into the country.The facility in Manston, in Kent, opened in January 2022 and is the converted former Ministry of Defence (MoD) Fire Training and Development Centre.A short drive from the facility is the village of Manston, and local residents there were unified on the topic of small boats crossing the Channel, saying something needed to be done about the situation but were unsure what.The people the PA news agency spoke to all asked to remain anonymous.One local who...
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy