I’m a Celebrity: Ant and Dec react to line-up of 2022 series

By Jacob Stolworthy
 3 days ago

Ant and Dec have reacted to the I’m a Celebrity 2022 line-up.

The hosts of the ITV show, which returns to screens next month, have taken centre stage for a new video teasing this year’s celebrities that will participate.

While the channel is keeping the identities of the stars tight-lipped until it begins on Sunday 6 November, several members of the rumoured line-up have landed in Australia.

The new video starring Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly is providing more clues of who the contestants are, with the former at one stage exclaiming: “Now I can’t believe we’ve got him. You don’t know what you’ve let yourself in for, my friend!”

Donnelly calls another contestant “fun and feisty”, while saying of an additional celebrity: “She would hate every minute of it.”

An excited McPartlin says of another star: “Yes! We knew we’d get you on there one of these days!”

Those who are all but confirmed to be a part of this year’s series include DJ Chris Moyles, Loose Women host Charlene White and Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

Meanwhile, Culture Club singer Boy George is expected to become one of the highest-paid celebrities to have ever signed up to the show, receiving a reported £500,000 for his rumoured appearance.

Find the full list of rumoured contestants here .

The 2022 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to iTV at 9pm on 6 November, and will return to Australia for the first time since 2019.

