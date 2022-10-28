ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
HILLSDALE, NJ
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
CNBC

Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
Thrillist

This City Has Been Named the Best Place to Live in New York State

Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
ALBANY, NY
