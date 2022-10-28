Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New Jersey
The Garden State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
CNBC
Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
I tried Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. I'll never order it again.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to many different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling a Giant 10-Foot Blanket That is So Big, It Can Keep Your Entire Family Warm
One of my favorite things to do as a family is family movie night. It’s a time where we all jump onto the couch and watch a movie together as a family with some popcorn and snacks and just spend time together. That’s why as soon as I saw...
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
I used to work at Target – what to look for on clearance stickers to save 70 percent every time
AN EX-EMPLOYEE of Target shared her favorite shopping hack to save as much as 70 percent every time you shop. When Cat Fasoldt worked at Target she learned a thing or two about how to save money at the store. She shares these tips with everyone who tunes into her...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
People are putting plant pots over candles to heat their homes – and it’s keeping them super cosy
WITH bills rising this year, people are getting creative with finding ways to heat their homes. People are taking to TikTok to share how they are placing plant pots over candles to make rooms warmer - but experts have warned against the trend. TikTok user Marie Smith, who posts under...
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
Thrillist
This City Has Been Named the Best Place to Live in New York State
Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
I’m a cleaning fanatic and have an easy way to banish dust completely – it’ll get your house smelling amazing too
A WOMAN has come up with an ingenious hack that she swears will leave your house dust free for longer. Using the handle Purdy and Figg the cleaning influencer claims that this is a fool proof way to leave you surfaces clean and smelling absolutely amazing. Captioning the video: “Hack,...
