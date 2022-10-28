Singaporean rapper ALYPH has teamed up with Malaysian cosmetics mogul and social media personality Dato Seri Vida for his latest single ‘SWIPE’. The single arrived on October 21 ahead of the music video on October 28, and sees Dato Seri Vida opening the track with her infamous laugh and the proclamation “As long as you have a direction, who care?” as ALYPH launches into a laid-back, swaggering verse that goes “Tak nak jaga hati / Lebih baik aku jujur / Dah banyak situasi yang ku mengalami / Biar takde yang ku kesali”: “Don’t want to care about your feelings / It’s better if I’m honest / I’ve been through many situations / As long as there aren’t any I regret”.

