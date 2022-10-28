Read full article on original website
Related
NME
ALYPH teams up with Dato Seri Vida for the new track ‘SWIPE’
Singaporean rapper ALYPH has teamed up with Malaysian cosmetics mogul and social media personality Dato Seri Vida for his latest single ‘SWIPE’. The single arrived on October 21 ahead of the music video on October 28, and sees Dato Seri Vida opening the track with her infamous laugh and the proclamation “As long as you have a direction, who care?” as ALYPH launches into a laid-back, swaggering verse that goes “Tak nak jaga hati / Lebih baik aku jujur / Dah banyak situasi yang ku mengalami / Biar takde yang ku kesali”: “Don’t want to care about your feelings / It’s better if I’m honest / I’ve been through many situations / As long as there aren’t any I regret”.
NME
Giggs returns with pensive new single ‘Time’
Giggs has returned with his second new song of the year – watch the official video for his pensive new track ‘Time’ below. Last month, the rapper shared new track ‘Da Maximum’, his first new music of 2022. The south London rapper’s first solo track of the year followed on from his 2021 double single ‘Differences’ (featuring Rowdy Rebel) and ‘Innocent’.
NME
Listen to Noel Gallagher’s new song ‘Pretty Boy’ featuring Johnny Marr
Noel Gallagher has returned this morning (October 31) with a brand new song – listen to the Johnny Marr-featuring ‘Pretty Boy’ below. Gallagher teased his return last week with new music after promising a new album with his High Flying Birds project, the follow-up to his 2017 LP, ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Last year, he released a best-of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.
NME
Listen to Bob Vylan’s thundering new single ‘The Delicate Nature’
Bob Vylan have shared a thundering new single called ‘The Delicate Nature’ – listen to it below. The single is a collaboration between the band and Laurie Vincent of Slaves, who produced it. Speaking about the single, vocalist Bobby Vylan said ‘”The Delicate Nature’ came about when...
NME
Soccer Mommy celebrates Halloween with ‘Sophie’s Version’ demo of ‘Darkness Forever’
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a demo version of the song ‘Darkness Forever’, which she’s nodded to Taylor Swift by dubbing it ‘Sophie’s Version’. The song initially appeared on Allison’s third album as Soccer Mommy, ‘Sometimes, Forever’. The version on that record is atmospheric and eerie, beginning with an air of ethereality before progressively getting heavier. The newly released demo, however, is much more consistently industrial, blending glitchy and abrasive synths with an intentionally rough vocal track.
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set another record with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights‘, becoming the latest artist to achieve an Official Chart Double, as both her album and single ‘Anti-Hero’ claim Number One on the Official Albums and Singles Chart at the same time. According to new...
NME
††† (Crosses) announce new EP ‘Permanent.Radiant’ with single ‘Vivien’
††† (Crosses), the side-project of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and multi-instrumentalist and producer Shaun Lopez, have announced a new EP. The pair will release ‘Permanent.Radiant’ on December 9 via Warner, their first music together in nearly a decade. The EP is being previewed by a video...
NME
Watch The Damned’s original lineup perform together for first time in over 30 years
The Damned‘s original lineup have reunited to play their first show together in more than 30 years. The English rockers first announced their reunion tour in 2020, with dates slated for the following year. However, the shows were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and moved to late 2022.
It’s Halloween Spooktacular Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 7 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The Dancing with the Stars ballroom gets spooky for a haunting Halloween Night as the nine remaining couples perform bewitching new routines to earn much-needed points from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. It will be a night that sees the couples perform two dances....
NME
Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2023
The Isle Of Wight Festival has announced its 2023 line-up, with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline. The island festival returned in 2022 with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining after its 2021 edition was delayed due to continued COVID restrictions. From June 15-18 next...
NME
Alvvays dress up as ZZ Top for Halloween show, cover ‘La Grange’
Alvvays performed a Halloween show dressed as ZZ Top over the weekend, covering their song ‘La Grange’ during the set. The band took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre on Saturday night (October 29), donned in black suits and fake long beards to replicate ZZ Top’s signature look. They then covered ‘La Grange’ – one of the band’s best-known songs, which is taken from their 1973 album ‘Tres Hombres’. Watch fan-shot footage of the cover below:
NME
Taylor Swift thanks Loretta Lynn for “paving the way” for “honest” songwriters
Taylor Swift has paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn for “paving the way” for “honest” songwriters. Beloved songwriter Lynn died earlier this month (October 4) at the age of 90. Over the years she recorded 60 albums, with her most recent being last year’s ‘Still Woman Enough’, and topped the US country charts 16 times. She also sold more than 45million records worldwide.
NME
Stephanie Poetri revels in the comforts of a relationship on ‘Breakfast in Bed’
Indonesian singer Stephanie Poetri has teamed up with rapper and songwriter gnash for her romantic new single ‘Breakfast in Bed’. Warren Hue – ‘Boy Of The Year’ review: one of the year’s most accomplished debuts. The single, which was released on streaming platforms via...
NME
Taylor Swift achieves her 11th Number One US album with ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ has earned the singer her 11th Number One album on the US Billboard 200 chart. Released on October 21, the record arrived with the biggest week for any album in almost seven years, selling 1.578million copies according to Luminate (via Billboard). The last album to achieve such a high number of sales in its first week of release was Adele‘s ’25’ in 2015, which broke the scale with more than 3million units.
NME
Watch Jack Harlow host and perform on latest episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’
Jack Harlow pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live last night (October 29) – watch him host and perform on the show below. Last night marked the show’s return to NBC after a week off, shutting down rumours that Taylor Swift would make a surprise appearance last Saturday (October 22).
NME
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox dress up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson for Halloween
Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) and Megan Fox were among the litany of celebrities celebrating Halloween over the weekend, respectively dressing up as Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Attending a party for the tequila brand Casamigos, the couple wore a strikingly accurate recreation of...
NME
Little Simz, Jorja Smith and more to deliver performance in tribute to Jamal Edwards
Little Simz, Jorja Smith, Mahalia and Max Cyrus are set to take part in a special performance in honour of the late Jamal Edwards. On November 7 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, the all-star cast will pay tribute to influential late entrepreneur Edwards as part of the Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS).
NME
The Beach Boys share unreleased track ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have shared a previously unreleased track from the early 1970s – listen to ‘Carry Me Home’ below. The track was written during 1972’s ‘Holland’ sessions by Dennis Wilson about a soldier dying in the Vietnam War. ‘Carry Me Home’ will appear...
NME
Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 to headline TRNSMT Festival 2023
Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival has announced its return for 2023, with Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 set to headline – see the full line-up below and buy tickets here. The festival will return to Glasgow Green from July 7-9 next year, with the likes of Kasabian, George Ezra, Royal Blood, Aitch and more also on board.
NME
Watch Kelly Clarkson perform Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Kelly Clarkson has turned her attention to Soundgarden on her ‘Kellyoke’ segment for The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the band’s signature song ‘Black Hole Sun’. The cover took place on Friday’s episode (October 28), for which she was joined by actors Josh Duhamel and Sosie Bacon. Clarkson donned a flannelette shirt for the performance, nodding to the fashion of the grunge movement in the early ’90s that Soundgarden were a part of.
Comments / 0