golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"

Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
The Spun

Open Championship Announces Decision On LIV Golfers

There have been countless debates over the past several months about whether or not LIV Golf players should be allowed to compete in majors. In an interview with Golf Digest, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers commented on the future of the Open Championship. Slumbers made it known that golfers who compete...
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf deliver blow to PGA Tour with another legal victory

LIV Golf have landed a legal victory against the PGA Tour, with a judge ordering the release of more information about who its representatives have spoken to about the breakaway series. Per a report by Alex Miceli of SI, judge Susan van Keulen has allowed LIV Golf to serve "additional...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf reveals new 60 PLAYER lineup and eight-month LIV Golf League schedule

LIV Golf has confirmed its new LIV Golf League will run from February through to September in 2023 after execs revealed a number of key changes. According to GOLF's Sean Zak, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour gave a presentation on its league business model to members of the media at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami earlier today.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

"No point in prolonging it artificially" - Garcia's coach leaves days before WTA Finals

Caroline Garcia experienced the finest season of her career this year winning multiple trophies and securing a place at the WTA Finals. She struggled with her tennis for quite a while after experiencing an initial breakthrough many years ago, so the season seemed to come out of nowhere. Bertrand Perret, who was her coach at the time, deserves a lot of the credit. He isn't anymore as he left her team just days before the start of the WTA Finals and in an interview with L'Equipe, he explained why.
The Associated Press

Dustin Johnson's team reaches final of LIV team event

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson’s season of big LIV money will finish with another seven-figure check. Johnson and his 4Aces GC team are one of four squads that will play in the finals of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf team championship Sunday, with $16 million — $4 million for each of the four players — awaiting the winning roster in the season-ending event at Trump National Doral. Johnson’s team got there by beating Cleeks GC 2-1 on Saturday, with the winning point coming when Pat Perez and Talor Gooch held off Graeme McDowell and Richard Bland in extra holes. “For us, it’s all about the competition,” Johnson said. “We want to win the first championship in LIV Golf. It’s anybody’s ballgame. Every team up here obviously is playing well. There’s no favorites in my eyes.”
Sporting News

Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game

The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
DENVER, CO
golfmagic.com

R&A boss teases LIV Golf decision as he opens up on Greg Norman's snub

Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, says there will be a decision over how the major plans to proceed with LIV Golf in early 2023. In a wide-ranging interview with John Huggan of GolfDigest, Slumbers has opened up on a number of topics. Chief of which is how...
Golf Digest

Hall-of-Famer says this '1-2-3' feel was the key to her smooth swing

Annika Sorenstam is one of the most prolific winners in golf history. She dominated at every level—and is still going. But perhaps even more impressive than wins on her resume was the manner in which she accomplished them. Whether it was the iconic first tee shot at the 2003...

