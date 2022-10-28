Tesla To Recall Over 24,000 Cars — But What's The Issue This Time?

Tesla Inc TSLA is recalling over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles made during 2017-2022 over some seat belt issues.

What Happened:

What's The Issue? Tesla said the recalled cars' second-row left seat belt buckle and second-row center seat belt anchor may have been incorrectly reassembled during service, as per a document on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Reuters earlier reported this story.

“Tesla Service will inspect and reassemble the seat belt anchors as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by Dec. 20, 2022,” the document said. The potential number of units that may have been affected stands at 24,064, it stated.

Tesla's Solution: The document clarified that Tesla would inspect the reassembly of the second-row left seat belt buckle and center seat belt anchor and, where necessary, fasten the components to the correct specifications.

“The remedy will be provided free of charge. Customers who paid to rectify this condition prior to the recall notification may be eligible for reimbursement per Tesla’s General Recall Reimbursement Plan,” it said.

From Aug. 15 through Sept. 30 Tesla investigated repair orders and correction codes specific to service procedures that required the joint in question to be disassembled and reassembled.

“Based on this review, 105 occurrences of incorrect reassembly in the United States were confirmed,” it said.

The EV maker in September recalled over a million vehicles, but CEO Elon Musk said it was merely an over-the-air software fix.