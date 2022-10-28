Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ has earned the singer her 11th Number One album on the US Billboard 200 chart. Released on October 21, the record arrived with the biggest week for any album in almost seven years, selling 1.578million copies according to Luminate (via Billboard). The last album to achieve such a high number of sales in its first week of release was Adele‘s ’25’ in 2015, which broke the scale with more than 3million units.

