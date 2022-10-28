Read full article on original website
NME
Razorlight share new single ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’ and announce Best Of album ‘Razorwhat?’
Razorlight have announced details of a new Best Of album and shared a brand new song – listen to ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’ below. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo, will release new Greatest Hits compilation ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ on December 9 via EMI.
Listen to Noel Gallagher’s new song ‘Pretty Boy’ featuring Johnny Marr
Noel Gallagher has returned this morning (October 31) with a brand new song – listen to the Johnny Marr-featuring ‘Pretty Boy’ below. Gallagher teased his return last week with new music after promising a new album with his High Flying Birds project, the follow-up to his 2017 LP, ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Last year, he released a best-of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.
Nick Cave confirms plans to write a new album
Nick Cave has confirmed that he plans to begin writing a new album at the end of this year. After a busy summer of festival dates and the release of his new book Faith, Hope and Carnage, Cave and his frequent collaborator Warren Ellis will head home to Australia next month for a headline tour, which wraps up on December 17 in Sydney.
Benjamin Clementine on new album ‘And I Have Been’ and pursuing acting: “It’s time for me to do something else that I’ve discovered”
Benjamin Clementine has spoken about the details of his forthcoming trilogy of albums as part one ‘And I Have Been’ is released today – read NME‘s interview with the singer-songwriter below. The Mercury Prize winner’s first album in five years is out today (October 28) via...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set another record with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights‘, becoming the latest artist to achieve an Official Chart Double, as both her album and single ‘Anti-Hero’ claim Number One on the Official Albums and Singles Chart at the same time. According to new...
Watch The Damned’s original lineup perform together for first time in over 30 years
The Damned‘s original lineup have reunited to play their first show together in more than 30 years. The English rockers first announced their reunion tour in 2020, with dates slated for the following year. However, the shows were later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and moved to late 2022.
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich shares new single ‘Killer’
Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has shared a new single – listen to ‘Killer’ below. The singer emerged last month with her debut single ‘Threads’, after “secretly working away at music for 4 years”. Speaking of new song ‘Killer’ in a...
Listen to Bob Vylan’s thundering new single ‘The Delicate Nature’
Bob Vylan have shared a thundering new single called ‘The Delicate Nature’ – listen to it below. The single is a collaboration between the band and Laurie Vincent of Slaves, who produced it. Speaking about the single, vocalist Bobby Vylan said ‘”The Delicate Nature’ came about when...
Pulp’s Steve Mackey won’t be part of next year’s reunion
Steve Mackey has announced he will not be joining Pulp for their 2023 reunion tour. Read his full statement below. Earlier today (October 28), the Sheffield band confirmed long-rumoured plans for a huge UK and Ireland tour which will take place next summer. The bassist shared the news he wouldn’t...
††† (Crosses) announce new EP ‘Permanent.Radiant’ with single ‘Vivien’
††† (Crosses), the side-project of Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and multi-instrumentalist and producer Shaun Lopez, have announced a new EP. The pair will release ‘Permanent.Radiant’ on December 9 via Warner, their first music together in nearly a decade. The EP is being previewed by a video...
Soccer Mommy celebrates Halloween with ‘Sophie’s Version’ demo of ‘Darkness Forever’
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a demo version of the song ‘Darkness Forever’, which she’s nodded to Taylor Swift by dubbing it ‘Sophie’s Version’. The song initially appeared on Allison’s third album as Soccer Mommy, ‘Sometimes, Forever’. The version on that record is atmospheric and eerie, beginning with an air of ethereality before progressively getting heavier. The newly released demo, however, is much more consistently industrial, blending glitchy and abrasive synths with an intentionally rough vocal track.
Taylor Swift achieves her 11th Number One US album with ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ has earned the singer her 11th Number One album on the US Billboard 200 chart. Released on October 21, the record arrived with the biggest week for any album in almost seven years, selling 1.578million copies according to Luminate (via Billboard). The last album to achieve such a high number of sales in its first week of release was Adele‘s ’25’ in 2015, which broke the scale with more than 3million units.
Chloë Grace Moretz on why video games don’t do well as films and TV shows
Chloë Grace Moretz, avid gamer and star of new Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral, has opened up about why some video game adaptations aren’t successful. The Kick-Ass star, 25, told NME she feels that a lot of it has to do with directors forgetting what the most important part of a game is – the player at the controls.
D.H. Peligro, drummer for Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers, dies aged 63
D.H. Peligro, drummer for Dead Kennedys and briefly Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 63. In a statement announcing the news, Dead Kennedys revealed that the drummer died “from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall” at his home in Los Angeles.
Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 to headline TRNSMT Festival 2023
Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival has announced its return for 2023, with Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 set to headline – see the full line-up below and buy tickets here. The festival will return to Glasgow Green from July 7-9 next year, with the likes of Kasabian, George Ezra, Royal Blood, Aitch and more also on board.
‘Modern Warfare 2’ voice actors list 2022
Modern Warfare 2 comes packed with a full campaign starring iconic characters like Price, Soap, and Ghost. It takes you to many new locations, like Al Mazrah, which is the setting for the new Warzone 2 map at launch. It’s largely business as usual, and luckily that means an amazing voice cast filled with returning actors from previous games.
Watch Kelly Clarkson perform Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Kelly Clarkson has turned her attention to Soundgarden on her ‘Kellyoke’ segment for The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the band’s signature song ‘Black Hole Sun’. The cover took place on Friday’s episode (October 28), for which she was joined by actors Josh Duhamel and Sosie Bacon. Clarkson donned a flannelette shirt for the performance, nodding to the fashion of the grunge movement in the early ’90s that Soundgarden were a part of.
Roger Daltrey: “I wish Oasis would just get back together”
Roger Daltrey has spoken in a new interview about his hope that Oasis will one day reform. The Who frontman was speaking to Yungblud in a new joint interview with Rolling Stone when he brought up Liam Gallagher. While advising Yungblud to “rehydrate yourself when you come off-stage”, Daltrey added:...
Snoop Dogg’s blunt roller says she’s rolled half a million joints for the rapper
Snoop Dogg’s personal blunt roller has estimated that she has rolled around half a million joints for the rapper while working for him. The rapper infamously employs someone full-time to roll his joints for him, with the star himself previously saying that he smokes approximately 81 blunts a day.
The Beach Boys share unreleased track ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have shared a previously unreleased track from the early 1970s – listen to ‘Carry Me Home’ below. The track was written during 1972’s ‘Holland’ sessions by Dennis Wilson about a soldier dying in the Vietnam War. ‘Carry Me Home’ will appear...
