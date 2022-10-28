ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alison Hammond reveals she’s ready to get married to secret boyfriend

By Laura Hampson
 3 days ago
Alison Hammond has revealed that she’s ready for her boyfriend to “pop the question”.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been dating the unnamed man out of the public eye for two years.

“There is someone special, and if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away,” Hammond told MailOnline at the The Ethnicity Awards in London on Thursday evening (27 October).

Hammon, 47, took home the award for Host of the Year and wore a sparkling black gown for the occasion.

Speaking of fame, Hammond said: “I still don’t think I’ve made it. I’m so proud. I am so proud. But I’ve been proud of all my life. Like, I’ve not ever felt like not proud. I always feel proud of the stuff that I’m doing. I’ve never been disappointed in anything that I’ve done.”

She added: “But it’s good though, isn’t it? Because you just want to keep going, and it depends what I see as having made it. Maybe I see it as being married, but I’m not married yet, so maybe I haven’t made it yet.”

In May, Hammond revealed that she was in a relationship after her co-host Dermot O’Leary let it slip while they were on air.

O’Leary said at the time: “You’re not available anymore, are you, but if you were – jeez, what a catch!”

In June, Hammond spoke of the relationship further on Lorraine, after host Lorraine Kelly said: “Congratulations I know, because Dermot revealed it to everybody, cause you were trying to keep this lovely romance under wraps.”

Hammond responded with: “You don’t want to put pressure on anything do you?”

“Well all I’m going to say, I’m not going to say we’re in love and everything. All I’m going to say is he makes my heart sing and I feel content.

“He enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.”

