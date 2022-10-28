Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Community radio station seeks board members and volunteers
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Community Radio Inc. is seeking volunteers to serve on the board of directors. The board’s principal function is policy and budget setting and fund development. “Making sure we have the funding needed to keep the air waves flowing on KPFZ, 88.1 FM...
Lake County News
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
Lake County News
Trunk or treat event planned at Kelseyville High
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a trunk or treat event for the community on Monday, Oct. 31. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the lower parking lot at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main St. All are welcome.
Lake County News
Supervisors to consider giving themselves a hefty raise, accepting park property and money donation
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The supervisors this week will discuss giving themselves a hefty 38% raise, the latest in a multimillion dollar series of pay increases the county has used a 2019 study to justify, and also will consider formally accepting hundreds of acres of land and money for a new park in Clearlake Oaks.
Lake County News
Lake County Republican Women plan Nov. 9 luncheon
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Republican Women’s November luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9. It will be held at Ripe Choice Farms, 2550 Soda Bay Road, Lakeport. They will have a lovely plated luncheon of creamy Tuscan chicken with sundried tomatoes and spinach, arugula...
Lake County News
Lakeport holds Fall Community Cleanup Day
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport and the Lakeport Public Works Department expressed appreciation and thanks to all who participated in the Fall 2022 Lakeport Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. Special gratitude is offered to Lakeport Disposal Inc., and its staff for coordinating a safe and...
Lake County News
Lake County News Editorial: Lauding state and congressional leaders’ Lake County focus
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Rural areas like Lake County need champions, people who don’t overlook small communities or their unique cultural and economic values. It’s especially true now, when political stakes seem the highest and most volatile in decades. That is prompting us to share our support...
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to discuss police retention and code enforcement cases
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council this week will consider strategies to recruit police officers and hear from the city’s code enforcement division about its operations. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the council chambers at Lakeport City Hall, 225 Park...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County serial entrepreneur honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards
Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing, Holee Vintage and The SoCo Market is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. After starting up my first business, Bow N Arrow Clothing, I wanted to create a platform that would give small businesses an opportunity to grow their business and connect with the community.
mendofever.com
Want to Work in Mendocino County Law Enforcement? Eat Free BBQ Today and Meet Hiring Agencies
The following is a Facebook post published by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Stop by the Sheriff’s Office main office (951 Low Gap Road in Ukiah) today for a FREE BBQ hosted by the Mendocino Public Safety Foundation and Mendocino County Law Enforcement Agencies. This FREE BBQ is...
Lake County News
Purrfect Pals: Eight adoptable cats
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has eight cats that it’s making available for adoption this week. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have...
Lake County News
Museums of Lake County to open new exhibit, ‘Between the Pages: Perspectives of Lake County History from its Family Bibles’
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Museums of Lake County will open an exhibit in early November on the role of the Bible as a tool for family record keeping, historical research, political ceremonies and how their preservation in museums keeps these records for future genealogists. Included in the exhibit...
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Domino,’ ‘Mia’ and ‘Reese’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has several new dogs this week to add to the other canines it’s offering to new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440,...
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted child molester sentenced to 6 years in prison
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison for child molestation in Butte County over several years, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 32-year-old Frank Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday and will be on parole for 20 years. He will also...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Saturday, Oct. 8
Officer initiated activity at N MAIN/1ST, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at Enterprise Rent A Car, S Main, Lakeport. DRK M/C NO PLATE. Disposition: MOVING VIOLATION CITATION. 03:59 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2210080018. Occurred at Lakeport Library on N High. BHD MALE SUBJ IS SCREAMING AND SWEARING.RESP DESC: WMA. LSW ALL...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Oct. 26
Occurred at Vfw on Veterans Ln. KITCHEN MOTION / resp not responding. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Jago Av. RP STS THAT HER HUSBAND IS YELLING / RESP IS HBD / NEG WEAPONS / RESP IS IN THE BEDROOM / RESP LIVES AT THE RESD. Cellular E911 Call:. Lat:38.958597...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Cyclist in Ukiah Requiring Airlift to Out of County Trauma Center
Information is limited at this point, but earlier today a cyclist riding an electric bike was struck by a vehicle on Ukiah’s Airport Park Boulevard. The incident resulted in injuries that required the rider to be airlifted to a Santa Rosa trauma center. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Dobermans and hounds
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new dogs, including hounds and Dobermans, waiting for homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, basset hound, border collie, Cardigan Welsh corgi, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever and pit bull.
Police searching for missing 13-year-olds from Vacaville, Dixon
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Officials are calling for help as they try to find two missing 13 year olds from Vacaville and Dixon. Dixon Police Department said Liam Bourland, 13, was last seen walking away from John Knight Middle School Oct. 26 before school started. He was later seen together with his cousin McKenzie Johnson, 13, in Vacaville. Johnson was reported missing to police Thursday morning.
KCRA.com
Video shows 100-person brawl break out on UC Davis campus during controversial speaker event
DAVIS, Calif. — Video taken the night of a 100-person brawl during a UC Davis event featuring a conservative speaker shows barriers thrown at people and tense words exchanged between opposing groups. Around 100 students and community members were protesting a controversial speaker who was being hosted at the...
Comments / 1