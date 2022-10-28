ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Lake County News

Community radio station seeks board members and volunteers

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Community Radio Inc. is seeking volunteers to serve on the board of directors. The board’s principal function is policy and budget setting and fund development. “Making sure we have the funding needed to keep the air waves flowing on KPFZ, 88.1 FM...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Trunk or treat event planned at Kelseyville High

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a trunk or treat event for the community on Monday, Oct. 31. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the lower parking lot at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main St. All are welcome.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Lake County Republican Women plan Nov. 9 luncheon

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Republican Women’s November luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9. It will be held at Ripe Choice Farms, 2550 Soda Bay Road, Lakeport. They will have a lovely plated luncheon of creamy Tuscan chicken with sundried tomatoes and spinach, arugula...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport holds Fall Community Cleanup Day

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport and the Lakeport Public Works Department expressed appreciation and thanks to all who participated in the Fall 2022 Lakeport Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. Special gratitude is offered to Lakeport Disposal Inc., and its staff for coordinating a safe and...
LAKEPORT, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County serial entrepreneur honored in Latino Business Leadership Awards

Mercedes Hernandez of Bow N Arrow Clothing, Holee Vintage and The SoCo Market is among North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners. After starting up my first business, Bow N Arrow Clothing, I wanted to create a platform that would give small businesses an opportunity to grow their business and connect with the community.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: Eight adoptable cats

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has eight cats that it’s making available for adoption this week. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have...
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Domino,’ ‘Mia’ and ‘Reese’

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has several new dogs this week to add to the other canines it’s offering to new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440,...
CLEARLAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Convicted child molester sentenced to 6 years in prison

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison for child molestation in Butte County over several years, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 32-year-old Frank Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday and will be on parole for 20 years. He will also...
YUBA CITY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, Oct. 8

Officer initiated activity at N MAIN/1ST, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at Enterprise Rent A Car, S Main, Lakeport. DRK M/C NO PLATE. Disposition: MOVING VIOLATION CITATION. 03:59 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2210080018. Occurred at Lakeport Library on N High. BHD MALE SUBJ IS SCREAMING AND SWEARING.RESP DESC: WMA. LSW ALL...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Oct. 26

Occurred at Vfw on Veterans Ln. KITCHEN MOTION / resp not responding. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Jago Av. RP STS THAT HER HUSBAND IS YELLING / RESP IS HBD / NEG WEAPONS / RESP IS IN THE BEDROOM / RESP LIVES AT THE RESD. Cellular E911 Call:. Lat:38.958597...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: Dobermans and hounds

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new dogs, including hounds and Dobermans, waiting for homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, basset hound, border collie, Cardigan Welsh corgi, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever and pit bull.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Police searching for missing 13-year-olds from Vacaville, Dixon

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Officials are calling for help as they try to find two missing 13 year olds from Vacaville and Dixon. Dixon Police Department said Liam Bourland, 13, was last seen walking away from John Knight Middle School Oct. 26 before school started. He was later seen together with his cousin McKenzie Johnson, 13, in Vacaville. Johnson was reported missing to police Thursday morning.
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy