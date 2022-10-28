Read full article on original website
969wsig.com
JMU Volleyball completes sweep of Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. – James Madison volleyball earned its tenth sweep of the season in their 3-0 win (25-22, 25-16, 25-14) over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon at Hanner Fieldhouse. The Dukes improved to 17-4 (11-1 SBC) while the Eagles fell to 14-8 (6-4 SBC). Sophie Davis went 12-1-22 for a...
969wsig.com
Bridgewater rolls past Ferrum, 52-28, to improve to 7-1
FERRUM, Va. – The Bridgewater College football team came away with a 52-28 victory against Ferrum in ODAC action on Saturday. The Eagles improve to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in the ODAC, while the Panthers drop to 1-7 and 1-4 in league play. Bridgewater got on the...
969wsig.com
Covid numbers rise locally
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
969wsig.com
Staunton names new manager
Staunton becomes the second city in the valley this week to take an interim tag off of a city manager and appoint the position full time. Thursday night, city Council approved the appointment of Leslie Beauregard as its new City Manager.She had been serving as the Interim City Manager since February.
969wsig.com
Fatal crash under investigation near Charlottesville
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened last weekend in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller said the accident occurred just before nine o’clock Sunday on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville. A 2004 Lexus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the...
969wsig.com
Shopping cart killer due in court today
Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
969wsig.com
Last SkyWest flight leaves SHD. Contour Airlines starts flights Tuesday
The end of an era. The last SkyWest/United flight left Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport last night. On March 10th, SkyWest Airlines filed a US Department of Transportation required notice to terminate air service in 29 cities, including at SHD. According to documents filed at the time, the move was due...
969wsig.com
New scam has callers claiming to be Waynesboro police
Another day, another scam alert. This one from the Waynesboro Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, community members have reported receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves as from the Waynesboro Sheriffs’ office or Waynesboro Police Department. The scammer states that they...
