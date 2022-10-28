Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com
Yoga Democracy wants what’s best for the planet
Travis Strote and Haley Byfield are saving the world, one pair of leggings at a time. The Scottsdale residents founded Yoga Democracy, the only zero-waste manufacturers of active wear in the United States. They will showcase their new collection and their best sellers during Arizona Fashion Week 2022. Yoga Democracy’s...
thepoloparty.com
Shop Your Way Through Upcoming Scottsdale Polo Event
The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Presented by Talking Stick Resort are the perfect excuse to dress your best, make the event your own runway, and even do some shopping. High Society Resale Boutique. High Society Resale Boutique. High Society will ensure all your fashion needs are met – before and...
KGUN 9
Friendly competition as neighbors in Mesa turn their homes into a haunted house
MESA, AZ — There’s a neighborhood in east Mesa where the Halloween decorations are scary and elaborate but the neighbors who put them up are the furthest thing from frightening. When Alan Blume moved to the neighborhood of Santa Rita Ranch a few years ago, he made a...
AZFamily
Foster Farms recalls fully cooked frozen chicken patty due to possible foreign matter contamination
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Costco-sold brand called Foster Farms is recalling their fully cooked frozen chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination. Around 148,000 pounds of the patty is being recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Officials believe they are contaminated...
thefoothillsfocus.com
New business flocking to area
The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed three businesses to the area with ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Ginny’s Kitchen moved into 32409 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 107, Scottsdale, meanwhile Celestial Artisan Meads recently opened at 100 Easy Street, Suite 100, Carefree. The Lil Town Butcher celebrated at its store...
KTAR.com
3 Valley cities rank among top 10 best places in US for Halloween
PHOENIX — Three Arizona cities ranked among the top 10 best places in the nation for Halloween in 2022, according to a finance technology company website. Gilbert (No. 3), Chandler (No. 7) and Peoria (No. 10) all placed among SmartAsset’s best places to celebrate the holiday for family friendliness, safety and weather.
kjzz.org
Chandler to officially allow fireworks on Diwali
The city of Chandler will now formally recognize Diwali, the five day Festival of Lights, as a time when people can sell and use permissible fireworks. The city will allow vendors to sell fireworks two days before the festival until the third day of the celebration. People will then be able to launch these fireworks on the second and third days of Diwali, which is celebrated sometime between mid-October and mid-November.
travelawaits.com
12 Amazing Things To Do In Scottsdale For The Whole Family
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Scottsdale’s reputation as a chic city filled with high-end shops and restaurants doesn’t mean families will not have a fantastic vacation here. The city offers so many activities that are fun for adults while entertaining kids of all ages. From parks to sports to museums, Scottsdale has a bit of everything. Here are many of the reasons why you should schedule your next family vacation in Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Maricopa County animal shelter temporarily closed due to potential disease outbreak
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. MCACC says eight dogs at the shelter located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway have tested positive for distemper, a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems. In addition, the shelter says several other dogs are starting to show symptoms of the illness, which include fever, lethargy, nasal discharge, and neurological ticks. The disease is passed through barking, coughs, sneezes, saliva, urine, and feces.
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
On the Market: Fly-in & Fly-out of This Stellar Airpark Estates II Chandler Luxury Home
Imagine having the luxurious ease and convenience of having your private aircraft at home with no airport logistics to bother with. It’s now possible with this rare opportunity to own a fully furnished, brand-new luxury spec home in Chandler’s exclusive Stellar Airpark subdivision that comes complete with your own private airplane hangar.
MCACC east shelter to temporarily close due to possible outbreak
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s east shelter in Mesa will temporarily close its doors starting Monday, due to a possible viral disease outbreak among its dogs.
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies with a hankering for some hiring (10/30)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. This is your chance to start a great career with a beloved Valley company! Don't miss the HonorHealth Jobs hiring event Tuesday, November 1st. You're invited to interview with their leaders, and learn more about HonorHealth's culture, tuition assistance program, employee benefits offerings and how they can best support your career and life goals. Find all the details here.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
azbex.com
Queen Creek to Restrict Multifamily Development
Despite an ongoing drive to attract employers and a housing shortage causing some of the highest rents and home prices in the state, the Queen Creek Town Council directed staff last week to draft a General Plan amendment that would relegate multifamily development to areas in or near employment or commercial zones.
KTAR.com
SRP to add 2 battery storage systems to the Valley in 2024
PHOENIX — Salt River Project announced Thursday it has entered into a contract that’ll bring online two grid-charged battery storage systems in the Phoenix area by summer 2024. The storage systems will have a combined output of 340 megawatts, equivalent to enough energy to power over 76,000 average...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
AZFamily
Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. 1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found...
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
