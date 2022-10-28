Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
kcur.org
The KC Current fall to Portland in the title match, even as they make history
The Current ended the year on a disappointing note, but they made history as the first No. 5 seed to make it to the title match and capped a steady climb throughout the season on the heels of a last-place finish in 2021, the Current’s first year in the NWSL.
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. proclaims Oct. 29 KC Current Day
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced via social media Saturday that he has proclaimed Oct. 29 as Kansas City Current Day.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022
– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
travellens.co
15 Romantic Hotels in Kansas City
The Barbecue Capital, Kansas City, is a premier travel destination known for its steaks and barbecues. Aside from its stand-out food culture, it's also famed for its jazz history and lovely geographical location. In the 1830s, Kansas City, known as Westport Landing then, was popular as a boat dock. In...
kcur.org
Kansas City-based Black Pantry wants to create a national ecosystem for Black businesses
Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first. “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction,...
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
Southwest Airlines to add more nonstop flights from new KCI Airport
The Kansas City International Airport tweeted Friday that Southwest Airlines is planning to add nonstop services from the new airport which open in the spring of 2023.
kcur.org
Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV
The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
thewhiskeywash.com
Whiskey Review: Ben Holladay Bottled-in-Bond Missouri Straight Bourbon
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Holladay Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
kansascitymag.com
7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City
Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
kcparent.com
KC’s Best Christmas Lights
Kansas City sparkles in holiday splendor with magnificent displays across the metro! These are our top picks for the best Christmas lights in KC!. Most displays operate from Thanksgiving through Christmas, sunset (5:30) to 10:00; however, there are a few exceptions. Check websites to verify times. Tips to enjoy your...
Southwest Airlines to restore, add routes in spring at new KCI
Southwest Airlines opened its booking through July 10, 2023, on Thursday and the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport will have an immediate impact on the availability of flights.
The Popper drips with KC: Why this award-winning brand won’t quit ‘until the aliens on other planets know’ his city
Walter Edwin is better known as the Popper, but it might as well be “KC,” he said. His love for Kansas City has inspired both his music career and award-winning apparel business. As a performer, he’s rapped about his hometown on his singles “I’m KC” and “For the City,” and as a collaborator on Tech The post The Popper drips with KC: Why this award-winning brand won’t quit ‘until the aliens on other planets know’ his city appeared first on Startland News.
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
KC area drought conditions turn hairline cracks into foundation fissures
When clay shrinks in drought, it can create empty spaces below your foundation, causing issues like cracks around doors and sinking homes.
Gift of Sole Gala draws hundreds in support of Kansas City children
Hundreds were in attendance Thursday night at the Gift of Sole Gala, an event to help provide shoes for girls and boys in Kansas City.
Mulch fire forces temporary closure of Kansas City brush drop-off site
Kansas City's Missouri Organic Recycling Center is temporarily closed to customers because a mulch fire there continues to smolder.
kshb.com
Under the Lights: District high school football highlights from across Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The regular season is now over in Kansas City and now it time for districts. Here are the highlights from the top district games in the Kansas City Metro-area. Check out the highlights in the video player above.
Freshman profile: Zuby Ejiofor similar to a former Kansas great?
Eric Bossi joins Michael Swain as the two break down Kansas basketball freshman Zuby Ejiofor and what KU needs from him in 2022-23.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Comments / 0