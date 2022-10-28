It's not the size of the iPhone in the fight that matters, but the size of the fight in the iPhone. Let’s talk about size. We spend half our time being told that it matters (cars, bank accounts, etc.). There are entire states based on how much it matters — hello, Texas. Then, we spend the rest of our time being told that maybe size isn’t as important, it’s more about how you use what you have. We had a pretty clear idea of which side Apple fell on for a while, but things are different now. Small is out, and large is in. Instead of an iPhone 14 Mini, we get this, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.

1 DAY AGO