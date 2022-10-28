ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Cross-State Voter Migration Poses Lag in Updating Lists

When voters move from one state to another, the lag time to remove their name can take years and keep rolls out-of-date. In the absence of a national database of voters, the non-profit Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) has stepped in to help individual states manage this fast-moving information. Dan Lieberman speaks with elections officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to see how it works.
