Kern County, CA

KGET

Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

More Kern County water districts split with larger authority

Two more members of the Kern Groundwater Authority announced that they will form their own groundwater sustainability agencies, continuing a pattern of members distancing themselves from Kern County’s largest groundwater agency. The Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District and North Kern Water Storage District will each form their own GSA, it was...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘Tripledemic’ hits Kern County as RSV cases increase in hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV — short for respiratory syncytial virus — are surging across the nation. Kern County hospitals are now bracing for a “tripledemic” threat of severe respiratory illnesses. Each virus a part of the “tripledemic” is rising, but health officials are worried about the early surge […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication

The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County

A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered

LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
LAMONT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD hosts 'HalLAWeen' trick-or-treating at headquarters

Superheroes and princesses and cheerleaders and animals squirmed and twirled while waiting for the Bakersfield Police Department to open the doors to its downtown headquarters Thursday. The impatient reaction wasn’t surprising as the line to enter into “HalLAWeen,” the BPD's safe trick-or-treating event, stretched across Truxtun Avenue, halfway down Eye...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Shooting investigation forces closure of southbound Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound traffic on Highway 99 has been closed north of the Ming Avenue exit due to a shooting investigating, according to the California Highway Patrol. Emergency crews and law enforcement were called to the highway near Wilson Road just before 9 p.m. The California Highway Patrol tweeted all lanes of southbound […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

