Related
Kern County to hold 2 National Perscription Drug Take Back Day events
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29th. Take Back Day aims to help Americans dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Kern County Supervisor District 3 candidates discuss public safety, homelessness
Kern County Board of Supervisors District 3 covers most of northwest, southwest, and some of northeast Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Californian
School districts ask voters to help with new campuses, expansions, upgrades
In addition to a sales tax increase for unincorporated areas of Kern County, depending on the location, voters also may be asked to pitch in to help out local classrooms with an increase or two on their property tax assessment. While the county is asking residents in unincorporated areas to...
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
Bakersfield Californian
More Kern County water districts split with larger authority
Two more members of the Kern Groundwater Authority announced that they will form their own groundwater sustainability agencies, continuing a pattern of members distancing themselves from Kern County’s largest groundwater agency. The Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District and North Kern Water Storage District will each form their own GSA, it was...
‘Tripledemic’ hits Kern County as RSV cases increase in hospitals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV — short for respiratory syncytial virus — are surging across the nation. Kern County hospitals are now bracing for a “tripledemic” threat of severe respiratory illnesses. Each virus a part of the “tripledemic” is rising, but health officials are worried about the early surge […]
47-Year-Old Casey Wootten Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bakersfield. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 58 west of Lokeren Road.
3 wounded in car-to-car shooting on Highway 99, forced multi-hour closure of southbound lanes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passing Hall Ambulance crew stopped to check on a vehicle that had stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99 Saturday night and found three men wounded by gunfire, according to the California Highway Patrol. Southbound traffic on Highway 99 remained closed early Sunday at Ming Avenue for the car-to-car […]
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication
The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in Lamont, several stolen farm vehicles recovered
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested two men on suspected possession of several stolen farm vehicles in Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. A woman was also arrested on an unrelated manner. On Thursday, detectives from KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit found a stolen Kubota in the...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD hosts 'HalLAWeen' trick-or-treating at headquarters
Superheroes and princesses and cheerleaders and animals squirmed and twirled while waiting for the Bakersfield Police Department to open the doors to its downtown headquarters Thursday. The impatient reaction wasn’t surprising as the line to enter into “HalLAWeen,” the BPD's safe trick-or-treating event, stretched across Truxtun Avenue, halfway down Eye...
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
Shooting investigation forces closure of southbound Hwy 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Southbound traffic on Highway 99 has been closed north of the Ming Avenue exit due to a shooting investigating, according to the California Highway Patrol. Emergency crews and law enforcement were called to the highway near Wilson Road just before 9 p.m. The California Highway Patrol tweeted all lanes of southbound […]
Slow down and pay attention at Bakersfield's most dangerous intersections
The top three most dangerous intersections in Bakersfield have seen a combined 100+ car accidents over the last decade.
Bakersfield Now
Man suffers major injuries in vehicle, big rig crash south of Bakersfield: CHP
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A vehicle rear-ended a big rig on Highway 99, south of Bakersfield, leaving a man with major injuries just before noon Friday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 11:43 a.m. CHP-Bakersfield received a report of a an injury crash on Highway 99, north of Highway...
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams Around California City, Schools
A local elementary school went on lockdown during the chase.
KGET 17
Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
Bakersfield Californian
US Army veteran from Bakersfield served in Iraq in two different wars
Some call the Korean War "the Forgotten War," but to U.S. Army veteran Harry Franco, the Gulf War also qualifies. The Bakersfield resident and North High grad served in that short, intense war, which in 1991 drove Saddam Hussein's invading Iraqi forces out of neighboring Kuwait.
