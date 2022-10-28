Read full article on original website
California cancer care isn’t equitable; a new law might help
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in California, behind only heart disease. This year alone, the state will tally an estimated 189,000 new cancer cases and close to 61,000 deaths. Yet while patients often need specialists, treatments and the chance to participate in clinical trials, that access is not...
CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Whales off California coast delay commercial crab season
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The start of the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will be delayed to protect whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday it was delaying the start of the commercial season, which traditionally begins Nov. 15, for waters between the Mendocino county line and the border with Mexico.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (nine, three, one, three) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
Appalachian St. 42, Robert Morris 3
APP_D.Davis 31 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 8:15. RMU_FG J.Jenkins 45, 6:01. APP_Page 12 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 4:51. APP_Stroman 19 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), :13. Third Quarter. APP_Gibbs 9 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 11:32. APP_Castle 17 run (Hughes kick), 5:56. Fourth Quarter. APP_Roberts 1 run (Hughes...
