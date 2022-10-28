Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
JOHN COX: Promise of equity shines through at economic summit
Back-to-back economic conferences were a lot to take last week in downtown Bakersfield: four days of presentations and networking with no shortage of dramatic twists. Mercifully, there were moments along the way that broke up the intensity of discussions about new and sometimes contentious opportunities in Kern County's growing renewable energy sector.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Tastries owner is living her faith
For the second time in five years, a Kern County judge has ruled in favor of artistic expression, religious freedom and the First Amendment, all embodied in the case against Tastries Bakery and its Christian owner Cathy Miller. The case stems from 2017 when Miller politely declined to create a...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations
Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication
The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
Courthouse News Service
The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Honors given at inaugural chamber event
DELANO — The inaugural State of the City/ Community Awards Banquet of the Delano Chamber of Commerce took place Oct. 21 at the Wonderful College Prep Academy. Sunshine Hernandez, chief executive officer of the chamber, gave the welcome. She said the event was a combination of two past chamber activities.
Bakersfield Californian
Voters to weigh in on how city finds future fire, police chiefs
It’s not every day a voter gets to weigh in on important policies for a city’s police and fire departments. In fact, it’s usually not even every couple of years. Yet in just over a week, those living within Bakersfield city limits will decide whether future police and fire chiefs will still have to come from inside their respective departments.
Kern County to hold 2 National Perscription Drug Take Back Day events
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29th. Take Back Day aims to help Americans dispose of unneeded medications that can often become a gateway to addiction.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams Around California City, Schools
A local elementary school went on lockdown during the chase.
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi area measures have mistakes on mail-in ballots
TEHACHAPI — Ballot errors have been identified on at least three measures coming before some Tehachapi area voters on Nov. 8. Measure X, a proposal of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District that would extend the lease of the local hospital to Adventist Health, and two measures put on the ballot by the Bear Valley Community Services District have errors.
Bakersfield Californian
School districts ask voters to help with new campuses, expansions, upgrades
In addition to a sales tax increase for unincorporated areas of Kern County, depending on the location, voters also may be asked to pitch in to help out local classrooms with an increase or two on their property tax assessment. While the county is asking residents in unincorporated areas to...
Kern County Supervisor District 3 candidates discuss public safety, homelessness
Kern County Board of Supervisors District 3 covers most of northwest, southwest, and some of northeast Bakersfield.
Operation Boo gearing up for another safe Halloween on Monday
For the last 30 years, Operation Boo has worked to ensure parole compliance among registered sex offenders on Halloween night.
Thousands of unused medications turned in for ‘Drug Takeback’ event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event. The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse. “We just don’t want these […]
Who won last night’s debate, Kevin McCarthy or Marisa Wood?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With less than two weeks to go until November’s midterm election, the two candidates vying for the Central Valley’s 20th Congressional district took the debate stage in the 17 News studio last night. In an hour-long debate Republican Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Marisa Wood clashed over immigration, poverty and January 6, […]
Bakersfield Now
How to get Over-The-Air signal
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Over-the-Air TV, also called “OTA TV,” is high-definition television broadcast from local TV stations in your area. All you need to watch OTA TV is a television set and an OTA antenna. Connect to ‘ANT IN’ on the back of any digital-ready TV....
Oil drillers warn incoming setback law will have deep impact in Kern County
(The Center Square) – Independent oil and gas producers are backing a proposed referendum to repeal a California law requiring 3,200-foot setback distances between new oil wells and sensitive areas – a measure that could hobble oil-rich Kern County. Starting in January, Senate Bill 1137 will ban new...
