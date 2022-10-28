ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Collaborative effort to take on homelessness

By By DAVID RUPKALVIS, For The World
The World
The World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AaHLp_0ipkhCY700

Cities and counties working together may be the solution to the homelessness crisis in Coos County.

That’s the message representatives from Coos Bay, North Bend and Coos County shared Tuesday while sharing how they are working together to the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club.

“I’m very happy North Bend, Coos Bay and the county are coordinating together to come up with some solutions,” North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke said.

Drew Farmer, the executive director of ORCCA, explained the partnership in Coos County is thanks to House Bill 4123, which gave $1 million grants to eight counties in the state. The grants were designed to enhance the ability of cities and counties to work as one to come up with plans to combat homelessness.

Farmer said as the executive director of a nonprofit that works to find housing and other necessities for people, he can see the value of a coordinated response. He explained the county task force will work to bring nonprofits and others who work for the homeless together so they can have unified front and make money go further.

“I can think of about eight other organizations that were attempting to make a plan like this and coordinate everyone,” Farmer said. “Many people have ended up on the streets and the infrastructure to move them forward isn’t there comprehensively.”

Farmer said several years ago, a study showed there were 1,400 homeless in Coos County with fewer than 100 shelter beds available.

Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins said the collaborative task force exists largely thanks to the efforts of the Coos Bay Homeless Workgroup, which started in 2018 and was disbanded this month.

“That’s really how we ended up here today,” Cribbins said. “Coos Bay was really visionary. They had representatives from North Bend and the county. The Coos Bay Homeless Workgroup was doing great work and really coordinated our efforts.”

The new group will be led by Coos Bay, North Bend and the county, but it will be open to all of the county and even places like Reedsport nearby.

“This is really going to be a community-wide effort,” Cribbins said. “It has to be a community-wide effort.”

According to the legislation that approved the grant funding, the new task force must have a strategic plan completed by May 2023. The task force must also find a way to fund itself after the grant funding ends in two years.

“The Legislature will expect a report back,” Cribbins said. “They don’t give out money like this without knowing what their money was used for. I think it’s a real opportunity. Homelessness impacts all our communities.”

Jill Rolfe, the community development director for Coos County, said the plan the task force is working on a plan that will make a difference.

“It is really important when we build that strategic plan that we communicate with all our communities,” Rolfe said. “That plan is not something we want sitting on a shelf.”

Nichole Rutherford, assistant city manager in Coos Bay, said the task force has several goals in front of it.

No. 1, will be to identify funding sources after the first two years, which the grant covers. Second, is to streamline existing resources. Others include to incorporate national-level best practices for ending homelessness, eliminating racial disparities in homelessness and creating a pathway that leads to permanent housing.

Coos Bay Councilor Stephanie Kilmer was involved with the city’s workgroup from the beginning, and she said even then the idea of finding answers for homelessness was overwhelming.

“At the beginning, I was super concerned,” she said. “How in the world are we going to solve this problem? There are so many ways this needs to be attacked to come up with a solution.”

She said based on her experience in Coos Bay, she does know one thing. Answers are not easy nor are they fast.

“When you have an effort like this, it does take some time,” Kilmer said. “When you peel back the onion, you see other things that need to be done. It isn’t just a Coos Bay problem, it’s not a county problem, it’s a national problem.”

Kilmer said the county task force will meet monthly with the other seven counties involved in the program to share ideas and thoughts. While that will be helpful, every county will be responsible for coming up with its own strategic plan.

“What may work here in Coos County may not work is Deschutes County,” Kilmer said. “So, it will be local.”

North Bend City Administrator David Milliron stressed that there is no easy solution. Court rulings and legislative action at the state level have limited with cities and counties can do to address homelessness. The task force must work within those rules to look for answers.

“Yes, we have a lot more folks in our communities,” Milliron said. “Our police know who they are. Measure 110 plays a part in that. What the courts have said is you have to address time, manner and place. It is a Constitutional violation not to allow people to sleep and stay warm and dry.”

Milliron said the job in front of the task force will not be easy, but he hopes a collaborative effort will pay dividends.

“In my time in government, I’ve never seen a bigger challenge,” he said. “The communities are divided, there is no real solution and the courts have given no real direction.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit

Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Tales of the End of a South Oregon Coast Lighthouse: Chief's Island and Arago Light

(Charleston, Oregon) - On August 3, 2013, there was an important moment in Oregon coast history that now lies quite a bit below the radar. It was when local tribes got back something precious that was stolen from them some 150 years before. Cape Arago's lighthouse - near Coos Bay – originally known as Chief's Island, was signed over to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siletz. In a ceremony led by Captain Mark Reynolds, Commander of Coast Guard Sector North Bend, the headland that housed a lighthouse since the 1860s and even a Coast Guard station for awhile went back into the right hands. (Cape Arago Lighthouse near Coos Bay, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
COOS BAY, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced for defrauding elderly Roseburg man of $1 million

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in defrauding an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Thomas Gerard Mautone, a former New Jersey resident, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 27

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

A California man was jailed by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged elude incident early Friday morning. A DCSO report said at 1:30 a.m. a deputy observed an SUV leaving Tenmile Valley Road in the Tenmile area, and attempted to stop it. The driver pulled into a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 42 and fled on foot. After a K9 track, he was not located.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT

A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
CANYONVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

JUVENILE CITED FOR THEFT AT JOSEPH LANE MIDDLE SCHOOL

A juvenile was cited for third-degree theft at Joseph Lane Middle School on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said an officer was called to the school in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street at about 11:45 a.m. An assistant principal said a 12-year old female reportedly stole cash and candy, valued at over $73. The student was contacted and confessed to the theft. Some of the candy and money was recovered.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN INJURED IN MONDAY NIGHT WRECK

A Lakeside woman was injured in a Monday night wreck in south Douglas County. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:00 p.m. the 75-year old was negotiating the turn at Bills Road and North Old Pacific Highway in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver went too wide and too fast for the wet roads and drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The woman had to be extracted from the vehicle due to being disabled and unable to get out on her own.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

A Roseburg man was jailed for driving while suspended, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 4:40 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on a pickup for making a dangerous left turn and almost causing a collision, in the 100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 28-year old driver was found to have a suspended license, at the misdemeanor level. He was taken into custody with bail set at $6,250.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOLLOWING PAROLE OFFICER VISIT

Two people were jailed following a parole officer visit on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:15 p.m. the 56-year old man was contacted for a home visit in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street. The parole officer allegedly located methamphetamine in the man’s possession. Officers recognized the woman that was in his room and found that she had a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody, with bail set at $12,500.
ROSEBURG, OR
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
149
Followers
504
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy