Collaborative effort to take on homelessness

Cities and counties working together may be the solution to the homelessness crisis in Coos County.

That’s the message representatives from Coos Bay, North Bend and Coos County shared Tuesday while sharing how they are working together to the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club.

“I’m very happy North Bend, Coos Bay and the county are coordinating together to come up with some solutions,” North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke said.

Drew Farmer, the executive director of ORCCA, explained the partnership in Coos County is thanks to House Bill 4123, which gave $1 million grants to eight counties in the state. The grants were designed to enhance the ability of cities and counties to work as one to come up with plans to combat homelessness.

Farmer said as the executive director of a nonprofit that works to find housing and other necessities for people, he can see the value of a coordinated response. He explained the county task force will work to bring nonprofits and others who work for the homeless together so they can have unified front and make money go further.

“I can think of about eight other organizations that were attempting to make a plan like this and coordinate everyone,” Farmer said. “Many people have ended up on the streets and the infrastructure to move them forward isn’t there comprehensively.”

Farmer said several years ago, a study showed there were 1,400 homeless in Coos County with fewer than 100 shelter beds available.

Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins said the collaborative task force exists largely thanks to the efforts of the Coos Bay Homeless Workgroup, which started in 2018 and was disbanded this month.

“That’s really how we ended up here today,” Cribbins said. “Coos Bay was really visionary. They had representatives from North Bend and the county. The Coos Bay Homeless Workgroup was doing great work and really coordinated our efforts.”

The new group will be led by Coos Bay, North Bend and the county, but it will be open to all of the county and even places like Reedsport nearby.

“This is really going to be a community-wide effort,” Cribbins said. “It has to be a community-wide effort.”

According to the legislation that approved the grant funding, the new task force must have a strategic plan completed by May 2023. The task force must also find a way to fund itself after the grant funding ends in two years.

“The Legislature will expect a report back,” Cribbins said. “They don’t give out money like this without knowing what their money was used for. I think it’s a real opportunity. Homelessness impacts all our communities.”

Jill Rolfe, the community development director for Coos County, said the plan the task force is working on a plan that will make a difference.

“It is really important when we build that strategic plan that we communicate with all our communities,” Rolfe said. “That plan is not something we want sitting on a shelf.”

Nichole Rutherford, assistant city manager in Coos Bay, said the task force has several goals in front of it.

No. 1, will be to identify funding sources after the first two years, which the grant covers. Second, is to streamline existing resources. Others include to incorporate national-level best practices for ending homelessness, eliminating racial disparities in homelessness and creating a pathway that leads to permanent housing.

Coos Bay Councilor Stephanie Kilmer was involved with the city’s workgroup from the beginning, and she said even then the idea of finding answers for homelessness was overwhelming.

“At the beginning, I was super concerned,” she said. “How in the world are we going to solve this problem? There are so many ways this needs to be attacked to come up with a solution.”

She said based on her experience in Coos Bay, she does know one thing. Answers are not easy nor are they fast.

“When you have an effort like this, it does take some time,” Kilmer said. “When you peel back the onion, you see other things that need to be done. It isn’t just a Coos Bay problem, it’s not a county problem, it’s a national problem.”

Kilmer said the county task force will meet monthly with the other seven counties involved in the program to share ideas and thoughts. While that will be helpful, every county will be responsible for coming up with its own strategic plan.

“What may work here in Coos County may not work is Deschutes County,” Kilmer said. “So, it will be local.”

North Bend City Administrator David Milliron stressed that there is no easy solution. Court rulings and legislative action at the state level have limited with cities and counties can do to address homelessness. The task force must work within those rules to look for answers.

“Yes, we have a lot more folks in our communities,” Milliron said. “Our police know who they are. Measure 110 plays a part in that. What the courts have said is you have to address time, manner and place. It is a Constitutional violation not to allow people to sleep and stay warm and dry.”

Milliron said the job in front of the task force will not be easy, but he hopes a collaborative effort will pay dividends.

“In my time in government, I’ve never seen a bigger challenge,” he said. “The communities are divided, there is no real solution and the courts have given no real direction.”