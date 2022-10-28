This new “Voodoo” colorway drops next month. Zion Williamson is in for a huge year with the New Orleans Pelicans. His team made it to the playoffs last season without him, and now, he is back on the roster and hungrier than ever. In fact, the Pelicans are off to a 3-1 start this season, and it seems like they are destined for a playoff run that could actually shock a few people. After all, they do have guys like CJ McCollum and even Brandon Ingram.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO