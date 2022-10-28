Read full article on original website
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
Nike’s Air Force 1 Mid Is Coming in "Brown Plaid"
Nike has just presented its latest Air Force 1 Mid in a “Brown Plaid” colorway. The release comes after the Swoosh dropped its recent “Tokyo 2003” colorway, but this time, the footwear specialist is bringing a slice of contemporary to the party. The Air Force 1 is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary and an assemblage of releases have hit the shelves from retro-inspired looks to new-school colorway designs — but the “Brown Plaid” edition seems to sit right in the middle of both.
Nike Air VaporMax Plus Surfaces in Multi-Color Gradients
Is expanding its offerings for its classic Nike Air VaporMax Plus. Earlier this year, the Swoosh company released a vibrant “University Blue” colorway which caught the attention of OG fans nationwide. Now, following the release, a new pair of vibrant Air VaporMax Plus has surfaced, this time in a multi-color gradient.
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"
The Air Jordan 9 may be the only Air Jordan silhouette from 1-14 that Michael Jordan didn’t wear on an NBA court, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking for prestige. MJ was pursuing his diamond dreams with the Birmingham Barons (a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox) when the Air Jordan 9 dropped in 1993, but instead of stymieing the silhouette his absence from the hardwood made it a potent placeholder. Now, it’s back once again with a new “Fire Red” colorway that’s set to release in November — official images of which have just surfaced.
The Jordan Dub Zero Shines In A “Light Smoke Grey” Palette
Hate it or love it, Jordan Dub Zeros and hybrid models are here to stay. Now appearing in a familiar blend of white and grey, this Jordan Dub Zero captures all that a Jordan Brand fanatic is looking for in a casual lifestyle shoe. Patent leather adds an unmistakeable gloss on the mudguard, while the laser-etched graphic that originated in 2005 comes through in a gold-like shade (actually the innards of the leather panel). Matte silver bumpers with the Y2K-era JORDAN logo returns to the heel, although we must point out that these lake the woven panel beneath the heel spoiler.
Fall Shades Outfit the Nike Air Penny 2
For 2022, the Air Penny 2 resurfaced with serious momentum behind it. The subject of Social Status’ latest collaboration with Nike, Penny Hardaway’s second signature sneaker continues its return as Nike prepares additional colorways for the ’90s classic. This time around, Nike has put together a fall-ready...
Rumors of a Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low Surface
Union LA and Nike/Jordan Brand have been on a roll in terms of sneaker collaborations this year — following the Air Jordan 2 “Rattan” and Air Jordan High OG in “Chicago/Neutral Grey,” it is confirmed that the Air Jordan 1 KO Low will be the next in line for a collab between the two.
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its latest Dickies collaboration, Supreme has come together with. once again for another Fall 2022 release. Made exclusively for Supreme, the collaboration is centered around the Nike Air Max 98 TL footwear model. Working closely with the sportswear brand, the New York imprint developed a new...
Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low Receives Release Date
Why So Sad? is a mission for improving people’s mental health started by skateboarder John Rattray in 2019. After the first images were released early this summer, we now catch word of an official release date for the movement’s collaborative. SB Dunk Low. “I hope that one day...
Take a Look at the Complete Nike Valentine's Day 2023 Collection
Nike continues its tradition of Valentine’s Day-themed models with a three-part collection celebrating the beloved holiday. Given the popularity of the silhouette, the Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” is bound to be the most popular of the pack, sporting the collection’s signature “Pale Ivory,” “Medium Soft Pink” and “Night Maroon” color story.
Nike Presents the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023
Beginning in 2004, and OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has worked together, raising nearly $31 million USD for the hospital since. A key aspect of the duo’s partnership is the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Program. Each year, a small group of OHSU Doernbecher patients teams up with Nike Employee Design volunteers to create inspiring footwear, apparel and equipment designs. These are auctioned as a fundraiser and later sold to the public in limited quantities.
Zion Williamson’s New Air Jordan 1 Low Gets A Release Date
This new “Voodoo” colorway drops next month. Zion Williamson is in for a huge year with the New Orleans Pelicans. His team made it to the playoffs last season without him, and now, he is back on the roster and hungrier than ever. In fact, the Pelicans are off to a 3-1 start this season, and it seems like they are destined for a playoff run that could actually shock a few people. After all, they do have guys like CJ McCollum and even Brandon Ingram.
The New Balance 1500 Made in U.K. Receives an All-Black Makeover
Following Hypebeast’s sit-down with New Balance’s Senior EU Marketing Manager Joe Connolly in the brand’s notorious Flimby factory, New Balance is gearing up to introduce fresh additions to its locally-produced Made in U.K. line, which now sees an all-new black-out take. A diverse material range enhances the...
Ciele Athletics and norda Reunite For 001 "Gravel" Collaboration
Montreal brethren Ciele Athletics and norda are out for a rip once again, joining forces for a new “Gravel” take on the 001 sneaker. Following up 2021’s Cooper’s Hawk-inspired colorway that the two created, the “Gravel” looks to the earth instead of the skies for inspiration — namely the gravel paths that distance-focused trail runners often traverse.
The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers A Simple Black-On-Red Colorway
2022 marks the anniversary of many a time-honored Nike, from the Air Force 1 to the Air Max 97. And though less celebrated compared to its Bruce Kilgore-designed counterpart, the bullet train-inspired runner is soon to enjoy a few notable releases, including but not limited to the return of the much-beloved “Silver Bullet.” There’s quite a few inline offerings on the calendar as well, the latest of which features a color combo near and dear to sneaker culture.
Jordan Zion "Pelicans" Receives November Release Date
Zion Williamson and the Jordan Brand are marking his return to the NBA court after a series of injuries with an all-new colorway for his signature Jordan Zion 2. The shoe pasy homage to his team the New Orleans Pelicans with a coconut milk, pomegranate and midnight navy color scheme.
