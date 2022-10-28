Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Friday, Oct. 7
Occurred at Martin Street Apartments on Martin. UNK SUBJ IS BANGING ON HIS DOOR. NFI. Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. Officer initiated activity at N MAIN/3D, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 05:20 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF VANDALISM 2210070020. Occurred at Stone Fire Pizza on Lakeport Bl. 594 TO VEH..RP IS IN THE...
Lake County News
Supervisors to consider giving themselves a hefty raise, accepting park property and money donation
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The supervisors this week will discuss giving themselves a hefty 38% raise, the latest in a multimillion dollar series of pay increases the county has used a 2019 study to justify, and also will consider formally accepting hundreds of acres of land and money for a new park in Clearlake Oaks.
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to discuss police retention and code enforcement cases
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council this week will consider strategies to recruit police officers and hear from the city’s code enforcement division about its operations. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the council chambers at Lakeport City Hall, 225 Park...
Lake County News
Lake County Silver Foundation to honor inspirational seniors
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Nominations for Inspirational Senior Awards are now closed, but there’s still time to register for the Nov. 8 Annual Senior Summit. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Robinson Rancheria Casino and Resort on 1545 East Highway 20 in Nice. Thirteen seniors and elders...
Lake County News
Lakeport holds Fall Community Cleanup Day
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport and the Lakeport Public Works Department expressed appreciation and thanks to all who participated in the Fall 2022 Lakeport Community Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. Special gratitude is offered to Lakeport Disposal Inc., and its staff for coordinating a safe and...
Lake County News
Freeborn remembered for life of service, love of community
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A longtime Lake County judge is being remembered by friends and colleagues for his care for people, dedication to the county and his championing of the Clearlake community. Retired Judge Richard Freeborn died on Friday, Sept. 30, at his Clearlake home, surrounded by family, including...
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Domino,’ ‘Mia’ and ‘Reese’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has several new dogs this week to add to the other canines it’s offering to new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440,...
Lake County News
Trunk or treat event planned at Kelseyville High
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a trunk or treat event for the community on Monday, Oct. 31. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the lower parking lot at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main St. All are welcome.
Lake County News
Community radio station seeks board members and volunteers
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Community Radio Inc. is seeking volunteers to serve on the board of directors. The board’s principal function is policy and budget setting and fund development. “Making sure we have the funding needed to keep the air waves flowing on KPFZ, 88.1 FM...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Dobermans and hounds
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new dogs, including hounds and Dobermans, waiting for homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, basset hound, border collie, Cardigan Welsh corgi, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever and pit bull.
Lake County News
Purrfect Pals: Eight adoptable cats
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has eight cats that it’s making available for adoption this week. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have...
Lake County News
Museums of Lake County to open new exhibit, ‘Between the Pages: Perspectives of Lake County History from its Family Bibles’
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Museums of Lake County will open an exhibit in early November on the role of the Bible as a tool for family record keeping, historical research, political ceremonies and how their preservation in museums keeps these records for future genealogists. Included in the exhibit...
Lake County News
Lake County News Editorial: Lauding state and congressional leaders’ Lake County focus
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Rural areas like Lake County need champions, people who don’t overlook small communities or their unique cultural and economic values. It’s especially true now, when political stakes seem the highest and most volatile in decades. That is prompting us to share our support...
Lake County News
Sheriff Martin announces retirement
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County’s sheriff said he will retire at the end of this year. Sheriff Brian Martin announced his decision to staff Friday morning and posted a video about his retirement on social media shortly after speaking to Lake County News. Martin, who turns 51...
