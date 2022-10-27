Read full article on original website
WMTW
Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
coast931.com
Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash
PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
WGME
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
Wiscasset man charged with drug crimes
BELFAST, Maine — A Wiscasset man remains in Waldo County Jail on drug and other charges following his arrest earlier this month in Belfast. Hector Bohan, 32, is charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and Class C felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said in a release.
Child Dies in Crash; Another Child Has Serious Head Injury in Madison, Maine
Child Dies in Crash and Another Child Has Life-Threatening Head Injury. Police said a child died at the scene of a crash Thursday night in Madison, Maine and another child suffered a life-threatening head injury. Third Child and Two Adults Sustain Non-Life Threatening Injuries. A third child and two adults...
foxbangor.com
Wiscasset man facing multiple drug charges following investigation
BELFAST — A Wiscasset man faces new drug charges following an investigation by the Belfast Police Department. On October 4th, 2022, the Belfast Police Department was dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hunt Road. During a traffic stop, the driver was questioned and then released. After clearing the call, officers learned the driver they had stopped had given a false name, was violating conditions of release for a previous arrest, and had a suspended driver’s license.
WGME
Viral video shows 1-year-old boy left alone in Auburn Walmart parking lot
AUBURN (WGME)-- A video of a one-year-old boy left alone in his car seat in the Walmart parking lot in Auburn Thursday has gone viral. The couple who took the video stayed with the boy until his mother returned. "When we came out, the car was next to us. We...
Minor dead after crash in Madison
MADISON, Maine — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Route 148 (White School House Road) in Madison around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Friday stated the driver of the vehicle, Robert Simonds, 30, of Madison, was driving west on Route 148 when he left the road and struck a tree.
pureoldies1055.com
Police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Rockland
A woman who was struck by a pickup truck at a crosswalk in Rockland died of her injuries. According to reporting in the Courier-Gazette, 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was struck by the vehicle at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The...
WMTW
Bullet, shell casing found outside Maine middle school
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A bullet and shell casing found outside a Maine middle school kept students indoors for several hours. Officials say the live ammunition and the shell casing were found outside Cape Elizabeth Middle School. According to police, a 9-year-old student at Pond Cove Elementary School brought...
foxbangor.com
Woman hit and killed by truck
ROCKLAND- A woman died after being hit by a truck in Rockland this morning. Police say it happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets. Lorraine Hall,70, of Rockland was struck while in the road next to the crosswalk. Police say the cause of the accident...
70-Year-Old Rockland Woman Dies After Being Struck by a Pickup
A 70-year-old woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Rockland. It was about 8:30 Thursday morning when Rockland police responded to the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found Lorraine Hall of Rockland laying in the road. The Courier-Gazette reports she was responsive when the officers first arrived but did not survive her injuries. Police were immediately approached by the driver, 53-year-old Ronald Staples of Rockland, who they say was very distraught. His pickup was stopped about 100 feet away.
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
wabi.tv
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed Thursday morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
newscentermaine.com
Community remembers teen who died in Gorham motorcycle crash
Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway died Tuesday in a motorcycle crash. He recently graduated from high school at Oxford Hills.
penbaypilot.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup in Rockland
ROCKLAND — A neighbor who responded to the intersection of Suffolk and Ocean streets, Oct. 27, didn’t witness the pickup truck striking the pedestrian; she came in response to the distraught screams of the driver. She didn’t know the woman who was now laying on the road. But she knelt down beside her and stayed with her, saying reassuring words regarding the fact that people were there to help her, that the ambulance would be there soon, that the police were on their way. Her words may have fallen on deaf ears, as the woman appeared unresponsive, and, in the eyes of the talking woman, likely already gone.
WMTW
Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
mainepublic.org
Lewiston-Auburn community leader hospitalized in Ethiopia after being shot while visiting family
Auburn resident and community leader Fowsia Musse is hospitalized in Ethiopia after being shot by a security officer at an airport while visiting the country. Musse's family in the U.S. is now trying to get her home. The shooting happened at an airport in eastern Ethiopia, where Musse was visiting...
