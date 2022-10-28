Read full article on original website
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
Los Angeles Mayoral Race: Rep. Karen Bass, Rick Caruso heat up in final stretch
Los Angeles Mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are continuing down the final stretch of the campaign this week before the Nov. 8 general election. Both candidates are battling for endorsements they hope will bring them victory, with Bass becoming the city’s first female mayor if elected. With more than 100 in-person voting […]
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
Join Supervisor Andrew Do for Neighborhood Coffee in La Palma and Seal Beach
La Palma and Seal Beach residents are invited to meet their new County Supervisor – join Supervisor Andrew Do for a La Palma Neighborhood Coffee on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Seal Beach on Thursday, November 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
Festival of Flight aircraft celebration soars into Long Beach Saturday
The free festival has been popular since its inception in 2013, drawing crowds as large as 10,000 to get up close to airliners, military transport aircraft and retired fighter jets. The post Festival of Flight aircraft celebration soars into Long Beach Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
BREAKING NEWS: Zero COVID-19 cases allow Webb to become mask-optional again
After a rocky start to the 2022-2023 school year, the spike in COVID-19 cases among members in the Webb community has finally come to a rest. As a result, the Medical Advisory Board recently made some changes in the pandemic policies at Webb. In the upcoming months, they hope that we can completely return to normalcy.
Epic 30-Mile Jet Ski Trip to Catalina Island Certainly Has People Talking
It takes much longer than you'd expect.
Families celebrate dedication of all-inclusive aviation-theme playground at Garden Grove Park
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the City and community of Garden Grove celebrated the opening of a new, all-inclusive, aviation-themed playground at Garden Grove Park, located at 9301 Westminster Avenue. The event, attended by an eager crowd of children and families, featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, themed giveaways, and treats.
Man running across Pacific Coast Highway struck and killed
On Oct. 27, 2022 at approximately 6:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive regarding an injury traffic accident, which resulted in the death of a male adult pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an injured pedestrian in southbound lanes of...
Thousands expected to attend Long Beach Airport’s Festival of Flight this weekend
Aircraft on static display, live music, food and beer trucks, activities for children and more will mark the return of the Long Beach Airport’s annual Festival of Flight this weekend, with thousands of community members and aviation enthusiasts expected to attend the popular event. “The Long Beach Airport is...
Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter
On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga
THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: Scott Minikus
The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council next month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana
On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
OC health officials strongly encouraging residents to follow disease prevention measures
Due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections, the County Health Officer and OC Health Care Agency (HCA) Medical Directors are strongly encouraging Orange County residents to follow disease preventive measures. “Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial...
