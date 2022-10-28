ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Talon Marks

It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws

The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Man running across Pacific Coast Highway struck and killed

On Oct. 27, 2022 at approximately 6:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive regarding an injury traffic accident, which resulted in the death of a male adult pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an injured pedestrian in southbound lanes of...
LONG BEACH, CA
beachcomber.news

Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter

On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
LONG BEACH, CA
POLITICO

A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga

THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: Scott Minikus

The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council next month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
CYPRESS, CA
segerstromjagjournal.com

Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana

On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

OC health officials strongly encouraging residents to follow disease prevention measures

Due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections, the County Health Officer and OC Health Care Agency (HCA) Medical Directors are strongly encouraging Orange County residents to follow disease preventive measures. “Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy