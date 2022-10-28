Read full article on original website
Trump endorses NH GOP Senate candidate, dings him for waffling on election claims
Former President Trump formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc (R) on Monday while also dinging him for flip-flopping on his views on the 2020 election. “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Putin hosts Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders for peace talks
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday to try to broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors. In an initial meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Russian leader’s Black Sea residence in...
Iowa Gov Reynolds drops massive six-figure ad buy in campaign's last week: Iowans still know 'boys from girls'
Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a new ad from Governor Kim Reynolds' campaign taking aim at the "woke" crowd and declaring Iowans still know "boys from girls."
ICC judges approve request to reopen Afghanistan probe
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges have approved a request by the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor to reopen an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan, saying Afghan authorities are not carrying out meaningful probes into the alleged crimes. The court announced the decision Monday,...
Supreme Court rejects Turkey’s bid to stop US lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Turkey’s bid to shut down lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a violent brawl outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington more than five years ago that left anti-government protesters badly beaten. The justices did not comment in...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.
