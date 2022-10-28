ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Gov. Cooper Pushes for Digital Equality in Charlotte

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULS1p_0ipke6jJ00

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty


In an effort to expand access to high-speed internet in every community throughout the state, Governor Roy Cooper paid a visit to Charlotte on Wednesday. The governor met with Microsoft executives to discuss its project to close the gap.

According to Governor Cooper, more than 1 million residents of the state lack access to the internet. Some remote communities have no connection at all. Another factor is affordability. The cost of some people’s monthly internet subscriptions is too high.

Governor Cooper claims that there is cause for optimism. With all towns connected within the next few years, North Carolina will have access to monies from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to assist in funding connectivity.

The governor emphasized the necessity of high-speed internet connectivity in schools, telemedicine, and small businesses seeking to compete in the global economy.

The Affordable Connectivity Program also offers private support. Those who sign up can receive a $30 credit toward their monthly internet expenses.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 2

da Bones
3d ago

Digital equality? How about this. Get a job. Stop spending on wants. Focus on needs. It becomes equal. Live like the rest of us. Pay taxes.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

York County wants $81M stake in Panthers site bankruptcy. Judge could decide today

A federal judge is expected to rule today on how much of a voting claim York County will have in the bankruptcy battle over the failed Carolina Panthers Rock Hill site. York County’s lawyers claimed in a court hearing Friday in Delaware bankruptcy court it’s owed $81 million in lost tax money a David Tepper company should have used on road improvements as well as lost future tax revenue after the project collapsed. York County wants $81 million worth of voting rights in the bankruptcy confirmation set for November.
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Governor Henry McMaster Tours Fort Mill Manufacturing Company

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for re-election and fresh off the debate stage, traveled to Fort Mill on this Thursday to visit the Schaeffler Company. While in town McMaster met with some of the company’s employees, and to see the manufacturing floor...
FORT MILL, SC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
James Tuliano

Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck

In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
CARY, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bank of America Stadium concerts giving business boost to Charlotte tourism sector

Encore! That’s the cry from uptown hotels and other local tourism executives after Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte staged eight major concerts during a one-year period beginning in September 2021 and extending through Elton John’s appearance last month. The results: Uptown hotel sales went up 40% on those nights while rates surged 26% compared with six-month averages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy