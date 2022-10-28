ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Evans Sausage Recall

Source: Getty


If you have Bobs Evans sausage in your fridge, you may need to throw it out.

More than 7,500 pounds of Bob Evans Farms’ Italian pork sausage have been recalled due to possibly containing blue rubber fragments.

1-pound containers of “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with a use-by date of November 26 were impacted.

The issue was identified after the company informed FSIS it had received consumer complaints about tiny blue rubber particles in the product.

According to the USDA, there have been no complaints of sickness linked to this recall.

Those who have the recalled sausage are advised to throw it away or return it to the store it was bought.

Find more information here.

