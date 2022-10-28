ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help defeat heart disease, stroke: Join the 2022 Heart & Stroke Walk on Nov. 19

By Barry Dayton
 3 days ago
The 2022 Heart & Stroke Walk, benefiting the American Heart Association (AHA), returns to the Palm Desert Civic Center Park Nov. 19. Individual walkers and teams can check in at 7:30 a.m. before the walk steps off at 8 a.m.

“Physical and emotional health have never been more important than they are now; and joining the Heart & Stroke Walk is a great way to boost them both — all while making a huge impact in our community and saving lives,” said Casey Sherman, AHA business development director, Coachella Valley. “It will be a great opportunity to bring our community together and celebrate the many walkers, teams and sponsors that have been supporting the mission of the American Heart Association to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”

This year’s walk will get hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds — and it's fun for the entire family. To walk or sign up a team, visit cvheartwalk.org.

After you’ve walked with a few hundred of your closest friends at the Heart & Stroke Walk, the AHA recommends you continue with at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week. An easy way to reach that goal is to walk 30 minutes a day, five days a week. In fact, AHA research has proven physical activity as one of the best ways to manage stress, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke and boost your mood with recent studies showing:

  • There was 32% decrease in death among participants taking more than 2,000 steps daily in uninterrupted bouts.
  • Middle-aged people who walked the most steps per day had a 43% lower risk of diabetes and a 31% lower risk of high blood pressure.
  • For women, each 1,000-step interval resulted in a 13% lower risk of obesity. Those with the highest step count were 61% less likely to be obese.
  • Premature death from any cause lowered among middle-aged women and men with over 10,000 daily steps, for both Black and white people.

In general, the American Heart Association recommends that everyone try to move more and with a bit more intensity every day — and to sit less. In addition to the 150-minutes of weekly aerobic activity, the AHA recommends adding intensity and more time as one gets used to being more active, including resistance or weight training at least twice weekly.

Physical activity is one of the best ways to keep your body and brain healthy. It relieves stress, improves mood, gives you energy, helps with sleep, and can lower your risk of chronic disease, including dementia and depression.

“When we became a ‘Life is Why’ sponsor of the American Heart Association a few years ago, we knew they were a great resource for our patients, our employees, and for anyone else we can encourage to listen to the AHA’s great advice,” said Teresa Hodgkins, PharmD and VP of Clinical Quality Initiatives at Desert Oasis Healthcare. “Now that we can all be together again for the Heart & Stroke Walk, I look forward to seeing the community out there supporting the AHA’s great work for defeating heart disease and stroke as the greatest threats to all of our lives.”

As director of marketing for Desert Oasis Healthcare, Barry Dayton appreciates working for a company that understands "corporate citizenship" by providing significant financial support to the communities where its thousands of patients live and work. He believes that each of us should make contributions of "time, talent and treasure" wherever we can.

