ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

'Shop With a Cop': How you can help make the upcoming holidays better for a local child

By Sandie Newton
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1769fK_0ipke1Jg00

It's hard to believe there are only eight weeks left until Christmas, and Hanukkah is just seven weeks away. That means there are a little more than 40 days to complete your holiday shopping. Just 40 days to make sure our loved ones have a little something special to open during this upcoming festive season.

While the anticipation of finding that perfect gift for a loved one might sound exciting to many, there are plenty of people who will not be able to shop for holiday gifts this year — nor will they receive any.

Grownups understand economics and can appreciate that times have been financially difficult for many of us. That means some things will have to fall by the wayside this holiday season. We tell ourselves: "No problem, next year will be better. Next year we will be able to afford that special item," because even a small gift during the holiday season can mean so much to a young person who has been waiting all year for this season of joy.

Enter the Palm Springs Police Department and Chief Andy Mills. They are currently in fundraising mode for their "Shop With a Cop'' initiative, a program in which officers take children out one-on-one to shop for a special gift. It's a most generous outreach of both time and money, but it turns out these important community partners have some of the biggest hearts in our valley.

“The thought of a child not receiving a special gift over the holidays due to their family's financial hardship is tough to hear about," Mills says. "But times are not easy right now for a lot of the families in our community, so we are stepping up to put smiles on the faces of as many children as we can with our Shop With a Cop program."

The program is popular with many law enforcement agencies across the country. The officers raise money and then take children shopping during the holidays with a gift card, making dreams come true.

"The thing is," Mills says, "a lot of the time the children want to buy gifts for their siblings. They are so unselfish. Often they spend their entire gift card on a brother or sister and are OK with leaving the store with absolutely nothing for themselves. It's pretty amazing. That's when we sometimes will reach into our own pockets to give them a few additional dollars to buy something for themselves. It affects us. We are really touched by these experiences."

This year, the Palm Springs Police Department will be holding a pickleball competition and cornhole contest at VillageFest on Nov. 3 to raise money.

"For a $20 donation you can hit a few balls with one of our finest in pickleball or try to throw a bag into the cornhole," Mills says. "It's all in good fun and all for a good cause."

Lt. Frank Browning says: "We will be set up in front of Starbucks in Downtown Palm Springs. Play starts at 6 p.m. Join us. It'll be a great event with all the money raised going to Shop With a Cop. We like to say: Come out and try to 'beat the heat!'"

The children who will participate in the shopping program are identified by the local boys and girls club and school districts as good students with good citizenship records whose families show financial need.

So, bring your best competitive spirits to VillageFest on Nov. 3 not only for a great time with Palm Springs’ finest but for the chance to help make a deserving child’s holiday a little brighter. Isn't that what the season is all about? Community coming together for a common goal. The goal of helping one another during the season of giving.

Mills says if you can't make it to VillageFest, the police department will be accepting donations, and it's for this generous outreach that we award Mills and our Palm Springs Mounted Police this week’s Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation Power of Community $1,000 grant so these fine men and women in blue can continue this wonderful tradition. Happy holidays, everyone!

Sandie Newton is an award-winning broadcast journalist who began her career in Los Angeles as cohost of the nationally syndicated show "PM Magazine." She went on to host many local and national shows like "Hollywood Insider" before becoming one of the original anchors for E! and a regular on Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family." In 2017, she moved to the desert full time, creating and hosting NBCares for more than six years, profiling over 300 valley nonprofits. She is currently the host of "Desert Chat," a new half-hour lifestyle show spotlighting all the good people, events and news in the Coachella Valley Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on KESQ and 10:30 p.m. on FOX 11.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show

The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated

Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino community steps up to help family put together Haunted House ahead of Halloween

A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County

It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready

In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley

The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade brought out locals from all over the valley after not having the parade since 2019. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce (PDACC) welcomed the parade back into the community after having a few years of covid cancellations. A spokesperson said, the City of Palm Desert, some sponsors, The post The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
localemagazine.com

This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

I Heart Mac & Cheese

The newly opened Palm Springs I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise is managed by BMC Foods Corporation, headed up by entrepreneur Blu Bryan. Bryan brought his own brand of community-service focus to the franchise, and before he opened the restaurant (the first in California) he insisted that the franchise put in place some very forward-thinking management practices.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Halloween weekend shooting off of E Ramon Road under investigation

Residents are concerned after three people were shot at shopping center at the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. Palm Springs Police officers identified three victims early Sunday morning and transported them to a nearby hospital where one of them died shortly after. Omie Bergquest has lived in Palm Springs for over a decade and The post Halloween weekend shooting off of E Ramon Road under investigation appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

RS County Officials Impound 38 Dogs in Advance of Halloween

(CNS) – Riverside County animal control officers conducted a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore Tuesday, where they impounded 38 dogs in advance of Halloween. “There are many children in these communities and these sweeps are imperative to ensure the children are safe as we near Halloween,” Field Services Commander Josh Sisler said in a statement. “Some of these dogs exhibit a feral nature and form packs.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy