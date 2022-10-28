ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speaker's series at Mizell Center to focus on female veterans

By Winston Gieseke, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Educator and funny lady Mina Hartong relocated with her wife to Palm Springs to escape the pandemic in New York City in 2020. In less than a year, she had produced her own comedy show, "Lez Out Loud," at Runway Bar and Restaurant in Cathedral City. Four sold-out shows followed, and "Lez Out Loud" returns with its first show of the season on Nov. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.

Also that same year, Hartong formed a collaboration with The L-Fund. And on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., Hartong will host her second installment of the series "I’m Speaking: Reflections on Veteran’s Day."

Hartong will host three female veterans, Sina Ebinger, Ginger Nelson and Jannine Young, who will reflect on their time in the service. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at Mizell Center in Palm Springs.

"This is our second installment," Hartong says. "We did our first one in March, and I want to start out by saying it's entirely supported and funded by The L-Fund, who supports lesbians all over their Coachella Valley."

As a performing artist, an enthusiast of women's history and a women's studies major in college, Hartong found herself meeting all sorts of remarkable women in the Coachella Valley.

"There were just so many people who had incredible stories," she says, "My mouth was dropping open. I said 'we really need to get these stories recorded.'"

For the first installment, which happened on International Women's Day, Hartong invited four women from very different professions to speak. "Everyone worked pro bono," she says. "It's just something that I'm really passionate about."

The event was a success, and Hartong found herself with an idea for a follow-up. "I'm coming back (to the Coachella Valley) in November to do my comedy shows," she says, "and I thought, 'well, Veterans Day.' And Mizell got really excited because they have lots and lots of veterans who are members of the center, but they don't always get a chance to focus on women veterans.

"So I've found three lovely ones who are going to share their experiences of serving with us on Wednesday, Nov. 9, a few days before the holiday. And then part of the grant also is that I record these events. We're hoping eventually to build an archive."

"I'm Speaking: Reflections on Veteran's Day" will take place Nov. 9 at the Mizell Center in Palm Springs. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and speakers start at 6 p.m. For more information, visit mizell.org.

As the philanthropy and special sections editor at The Desert Sun, Winston Gieseke writes about nonprofits, fundraising and locals who give back. Reach him at winston.gieseke@desertsun.com.

