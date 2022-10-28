ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Desert Fast Pitch awards $65k to nonprofits, Children’s Discovery Museum takes top prize

By Gregory Charleston
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJmfW_0ipkdw8h00

Sharing a compelling story about the need to create safe spaces and unique programs for children with sensory sensitivities, Cindy Burreson, managing director of the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, won the top prize of $20,000 at this year’s Desert Fast Pitch, the popular and lively "Shark Tank"-style fundraising contest.

Sponsored by the Regional Access Project (RAP) Foundation and presented through its key NPO Centric Program, more than $65,000 was awarded to local nonprofits at the recent event.

Other top award winners included Dana Johnson, executive director of Food Now, winner of the $15,000 Most Innovative Pitch, and Shannon Shea, founder and CEO of Elder Love USA, winner of the $10,000 Audience Choice Award.

“Fast Pitch is an amazing opportunity to dive deeply into your organization to discover your 'why' and develop your tool kit to deliver that messaging,” said Burreson on receiving the top prize. “Winning the $20,000 will allow the Children's Discovery Museum to develop tools and programming to welcome and include a segment of the population that is often overlooked: those with sensory sensitivities.”

Six finalists communicated their needs in a three-minute pitch for funding in front of a panel of judges and an audience of several hundred nonprofit, community and civic leaders. The other finalists were ACT for Multiple Sclerosis, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Coachella Valley, and the Palm Springs International Piano Competition.

“This high-profile event lets the community know who we are and what nonprofits do for our community,” says RAP Foundation CEO Leticia De Lara. “The program helps participants develop key skills, foster new relationships, gain exposure and increase their organizations’ ability to attract new resources.”

In total, 12 local nonprofits were selected to participate in this year’s program, which included marketing training and coaching by professionals. Nonprofits received $1,000 for participating, and several received additional $1,000 grants for their individual efforts.

“All the finalists did a fantastic job,” said Stephanie Minor, executive consultant with NPO Centric and manager of Desert Fast Pitch. “Our goal is to help them raise the funding they need by more effectively communicating their story, not only for this pitch, but for the future to help them become self-sustaining.”

Said Burreson: “The Fast Pitch program allows all of the contestants the opportunity to develop friendships, gain exposure for our non-profits, and be collaborative in the future.”

Plans are already underway for next year’s Desert Fast Pitch, scheduled for fall 2023.

The RAP Foundation’s NPO Centric program serves to strengthen, support and build the capacity of all nonprofits. For more information about programs and resources, visit npocentric.org.

Gregory Charleston is a nationally published writer and consultant. He is an adjunct lecturer in the graduate program at Goucher College in Baltimore and serves on numerous foundation and public agency grant panels. He also works as a grant writing and communications consultant with NPO Centric.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Walk to End Alzheimer’s event brings hundreds of supporters to Palm Desert

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event brought hundreds of people to Palm Desert's Civic Center Park Saturday. Participants walked to raise money for Alzheimer's research along with free local support programs for people with the disease and their caregivers, who are often unpaid family members. "We're walking for Aunt Dottie and Amber," said Susan McCormick who was The post Walk to End Alzheimer’s event brings hundreds of supporters to Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show

The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated

Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley

The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade brought out locals from all over the valley after not having the parade since 2019. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce (PDACC) welcomed the parade back into the community after having a few years of covid cancellations. A spokesperson said, the City of Palm Desert, some sponsors, The post The 58th Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade is back in the valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

VillageFest in Palm Springs transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular

Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs transformed into Halloween Spook-tacular featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest, and more. The event ran from 6 to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads. The SunLine Transit Agency also had a themed Haunted Bus available to explore. "Our employees really go all out The post VillageFest in Palm Springs transforms into Halloween Spook-tacular appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Residence built in 2019 is a rare modern home on the tour

Joe Fass loves coming home. It wasn’t that he didn’t before he and his wife Dianne moved to the house on Lucas Lane near the Redlands Municipal Airport, but now, he said, “The feeling of space, of coming home, trumps where I’ve been.”. Joe and Dianne...
REDLANDS, CA
High School Football PRO

Palm Springs, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Palm Desert High School football team will have a game with Palm Springs High School on October 29, 2022, 18:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the city of Coachella have agreed on a beautification project for the Dillon Road corridor, which is located between Interstate 10 and Highway 86. The tribe and city officials will sign the memo of agreement at a ceremony on Monday. Officials said the partnership aims to increase The post City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

US Health Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Coachella Valley health centers

The U.S. Health and Human Secretary Xavier Becerra visited the Coachella Valley Friday, touring local health centers including a Desert Hot Springs senior center and DAP Health in Palm Springs. Becerra began the day at Desert Hot Springs Senior Center alongside Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz. They urged the valley's elderly to get their Covid-19 boosters The post US Health Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Coachella Valley health centers appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team In-Depth: CVWD water fines cutting water waste as customers seek to conserve and save money

Fines for excessive outdoor watering appear to be working for the Coachella Valley Water District as the state requires water agencies up and down California to reduce water use during the drought. But in an  I-Team report, Jeff Stahl finds some higher-than-expected Coachella Valley Water District monthly bills are still taking customers by surprise.  Many The post I-Team In-Depth: CVWD water fines cutting water waste as customers seek to conserve and save money appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

State funds to aid in relocating homeless staying in River Bottom camps

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — An $11 million state grant awarded to Riverside County will provide funding for programs intended to help transients encamped along the Santa Ana River relocate to transitional housing and other accommodations, officials said Thursday. The Continuum of Care grant was received by the county’s Department of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
localemagazine.com

This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
TEMECULA, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy