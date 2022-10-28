Get moonstruck at 'Moon Over Casa de Coalson,' support Joslyn Center’s season kickoff

Kick off the season in lunar style at The Joslyn Center’s opening season cocktail reception, "Moon Over Casa de Coalson," taking place Nov. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at a private residence in Rancho Mirage.

The evening will include complimentary valet parking, specialty cocktails, appetizers, live music and free opportunity drawings.

"Moon Over Casa de Coalson" will benefit programs and services for older adults in Indian Wells, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and surrounding Coachella Valley communities.

The event is generously sponsored by Barry Kaufman and Margo Handelsman, Marty and Diane Coalson and Beverly and John Fitzgerald.

Tickets are $125 per person and may be purchased at joslyncenter.org/fundraising-events. The address of the venue will be provided upon ticket purchase.

To RSVP or for sponsorship inquiries, contact Greg Murphy at (760) 340-3220, ext. 107, or email info@joslyncenter.org. To learn more about The Joslyn Center, contact Jack Newby at (760) 340-3220, ext. 106; jackn@joslyncenter.org.

With 2,200+ members, The Joslyn Center offers more than 85 classes, activities and services each week as well as programs through the nationally recognized Joslyn Wellness Center. To learn more, please visit joslyncenter.org.