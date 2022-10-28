Local collective receives $4.7M to support artists, programming

Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF), Arts Connection (the San Bernardino arts council), Riverside Arts Council and California Desert Arts Council have announced a $4.7 million grant award from the California Arts Council. Working in partnership, the organizations will be administering these funds for the California Creative Corps, a new state arts program.

California Creative Corps will provide grants to local, regional and statewide organizations in all 58 counties to fund unemployed and underemployed artists as they create public awareness messages and projects in support of civic engagement and community participation in multiple priority areas, including pandemic recovery and environmental, civic and social engagement.

IECF is designated as one of 14 administering organizations (AOs) selected by the California Arts Council to administer regranting funds specifically in the Inland Empire, through collaboration with the three local arts councils. Funds will support Riverside and San Bernardino County-based artists and organizations through innovative public art, media and engagement projects and campaigns aimed at addressing health inequities in the highest-priority communities.

The intention of this grant program is to provide as broad a geographic reach as possible and serve all 58 counties while prioritizing communities that demonstrate the highest levels of need as indicated by the California Healthy Places Index (HPI).

Partner organizations anticipate sub-grantee applications being available in March 2023. IECF and the three local arts organizations will be crafting the grant applications utilizing community input. Listening sessions will be scheduled throughout the region, explaining the parameters of the funding and requesting input on designing the granting process. Sessions will also be available for Spanish speakers.

The coalition hopes to involve a wide range of community-based and government organizations, not just those that are focused on the arts. Nonprofit organizations that use arts as a vehicle to accomplish their mission are encouraged to apply as are organizations looking to add creative strategists to their team.

“My hope is that this not only brings more sustainable arts-related jobs to our valley, but that it also spurs conversations about how important creatives are to all industries,” Managing Director of California Desert Arts Council Kristen Dolan said.

This program dovetails with other exciting developments in the arts and culture sector in the Inland region. Arts Connection, Riverside Arts Council and the California Desert Arts Council are partnering with Americans for the Arts and the launch of the Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6), a national study of the economic impact of the nonprofit arts and culture industry in the Inland Empire. The three arts councils have also launched Inland Leadership for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, a leadership consortium dedicated to advancing the arts, culture and creative industries sector in the Inland region.

The California Creative Corps grant is a pilot program and currently a one-time allocation from the state. However, the relationships that are growing out of this collective grant will last well beyond this grant period, according to Dolan, who hopes the program will lead to more concrete discussions and about the importance of art in schools and the community.

Organizations and individuals interested in attending the listening sessions can watch the partners’ websites for dates and times. Announcements will be made in the next few months.

“When singular regions come together to create strategic approaches to challenges, as we are for the arts and culture community, we lift all communities higher,” Dolan said. “Regionally, we want to change the landscape to make collaboration an actionable piece of our work – not just a talking point.”

For more information, visit iegives.org.

Inland Empire Community Foundation works to strengthen Inland Southern California through philanthropy.