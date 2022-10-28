ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder

Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder revealed record-high unclaimed property search and claim rates for the state, with over 128,000 searches done and 5,500 claims lodged within 24 hours. The national MissingMoney.org and LaCashClaim.org websites are seeing never-before-seen amounts of engagement for Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first responders

The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off.
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation

Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) stated on October 27, 2022, that 11 projects around the state have recently accepted bids. Eleven contractors submitted apparent low bids totaling $91.4 million. “This second...
Louisiana State Treasurer makes stops in Cenla urging loggers to apply for grant

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder made a stop in Central Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27, to promote the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program. The pandemic hit the logging industry especially hard, and now State Treasurer John Schroder is urging members of the logging community to apply for a one-time grant that the legislature set aside especially for them. This is part of the Mainstream Recovery Program that was passed by the state legislature to help industries during the pandemic. The program is first-come, first-serve for loggers in Louisiana, which can pay them up to $25,000. Schroder says the process is very easy, and he would like to see an application from everyone that is eligible.
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be November 2. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
