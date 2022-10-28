Read full article on original website
Mavice Thigpen takes down opponents signsPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
Louisiana physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally.
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder
Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder revealed record-high unclaimed property search and claim rates for the state, with over 128,000 searches done and 5,500 claims lodged within 24 hours. The national MissingMoney.org and LaCashClaim.org websites are seeing never-before-seen amounts of engagement for Louisiana.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Shreveport College Again Hits Top 10 In U.S. News & World Report
Centenary College of Louisiana is no stranger to landing high on national ranking lists. They've been named a Tier One National Liberal Arts College, a Top National Liberal Arts College, and have been praised for their return on investment for students. Just to name a few honors. But what I...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
ktalnews.com
BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first responders
The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off. BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first …. The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this …. Will Mother Nature give us tricks or treats this upcoming week?
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
theadvocate.com
What was that bright flash in the Louisiana sky? Comet dust likely triggered fireball, some say
Rebecca Falcon had just dropped her 10-year-old off at Brusly Upper Elementary and was headed north on River Road to the Baton Rouge airport when the flash caught her eye. The white streak above the new Mississippi River Bridge kind of looked like a shooting star, she said, but it was so quick she wasn't sure.
theadvocate.com
La. Literature: Book sheds light on 2 racially-charged tragedies in 1922 Louisiana
"For All Those Men: When the KKK Threatened to Take Control of Louisiana" by John Warner Smith, UL Press, 116 pages. Former poet laureate John Warner Smith bases his new courtroom drama on two historical, tragic events which happened in Louisiana in the summer of 1922. In the southern part...
KTBS
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) stated on October 27, 2022, that 11 projects around the state have recently accepted bids. Eleven contractors submitted apparent low bids totaling $91.4 million. “This second...
kalb.com
Louisiana State Treasurer makes stops in Cenla urging loggers to apply for grant
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder made a stop in Central Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27, to promote the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program. The pandemic hit the logging industry especially hard, and now State Treasurer John Schroder is urging members of the logging community to apply for a one-time grant that the legislature set aside especially for them. This is part of the Mainstream Recovery Program that was passed by the state legislature to help industries during the pandemic. The program is first-come, first-serve for loggers in Louisiana, which can pay them up to $25,000. Schroder says the process is very easy, and he would like to see an application from everyone that is eligible.
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be November 2. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
KTBS
Ribbon cutting celebrates renovation of historic Shreveport buildings
SHREVEPORT, La. - State Treasurer John Schroder visited downtown Shreveport to join city leaders as they cut the ribbon on the Hardware Apartments Rehab and Modernization Project. "It's an honor to be here to just see it in person," said Schroder to a crowd of community partners. The project was...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
