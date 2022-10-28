Read full article on original website
Trump endorses NH GOP Senate candidate, dings him for waffling on election claims
Former President Trump formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc (R) on Monday while also dinging him for flip-flopping on his views on the 2020 election. “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Does adversity make you stronger? Scientists say not always
There’s an old saying that adversity makes you stronger. Real life shows that’s not always true, but the adage highlights an evolving debate among scientists about resilience. After traumatic events and crises such as child abuse, gun violence or a pandemic, what explains why some people bounce back,...
Key issue as Fed meets this week: When to slow rate hikes?
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what's expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate — its fourth straight. Fed officials will likely engage in a fraught debate over whether it may...
What's at stake as the Supreme Court considers banning race in college admissions: 'Basic fairness'
The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Monday on a case that could determine the future of affirmative action on college campuses, and legal experts weigh in on what's at stake.
