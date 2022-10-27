In this interview from an Oculoplastics Subspecialty Day talk at AAO 2022, Dr. Rona Silkiss discusses the utility of biologics in the treatment of thyroid eye disease, including the current drugs in use—rituximab, tocilizumab, teprotumumab—and those in the pipeline. Many of the new drugs are versions of the same molecules as the current drugs, but may be leaner, faster, perhaps less expensive, and perhaps with fewer side effects. Other new biologics may have different mechanisms of action, such as FcRn inhibitors. A current concern is with the high cost of biologics, which everyone should be concerned about, not just physicians and patients.

2 DAYS AGO