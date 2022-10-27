Read full article on original website
Related
aao.org
Increased ocular risks for women undergoing taxane-based chemotherapy
Cataract/Anterior Segment, Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Ocular Pathology/Oncology, Oculoplastics/Orbit, Retina/Vitreous. Review of: Risk of ocular adverse events with taxane-based chemotherapy. Sodhi M, Yeung S, Maberley D, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, September 2022. A retrospective study comparing women patients being treated with taxanes vs. tamoxifen for breast cancer found increased risks of epiphora,...
aao.org
Biologics for Thyroid Eye Disease
In this interview from an Oculoplastics Subspecialty Day talk at AAO 2022, Dr. Rona Silkiss discusses the utility of biologics in the treatment of thyroid eye disease, including the current drugs in use—rituximab, tocilizumab, teprotumumab—and those in the pipeline. Many of the new drugs are versions of the same molecules as the current drugs, but may be leaner, faster, perhaps less expensive, and perhaps with fewer side effects. Other new biologics may have different mechanisms of action, such as FcRn inhibitors. A current concern is with the high cost of biologics, which everyone should be concerned about, not just physicians and patients.
aao.org
Brillouin Microscopy for Corneal Biomechanics
In this interview about his Refractive Subspecialty Day talk at AAO 2022, Dr. Bradley Randleman discusses Brillouin microscopy, a non-invasive, non-contact method of measuring corneal biomechanics and long-term reduction of corneal strength after LASIK or PRK. Dr. Randleman has looked at the technique in a variety of populations and shown its ability to differentiate early-stage keratoconus from controls. His latest pilot study looks at the differences in corneal strength reduction between LASIK, PRK, and SMILE as measured by this technique. This better corneal imaging with actual biomechanical data may help doctors make choices among the procedures for more patient satisfaction.
Comments / 0