myfoxzone.com
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
kwhi.com
FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY
Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
Dallas attorney charged In $1 billion tax shelter scheme
A Dallas attorney who allegedly created tax shelters to help high-net-worth clients conceal more than one billion dollars in income from the IRS has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Joseph Garza was indicted Tuesday on 18 counts of wire fraud,...
wbap.com
Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces
(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
dallasexpress.com
Violent Crime Remains a Problem in Dallas
The City of Dallas approved a $4.75 billion budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, and one-line item on that bill includes giving the Dallas Police Department (DPD) $611.9 million in funding, representing about 35.9% of the general fund. “Public safety needed to come first,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote in...
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
Doctors urge North Texans to get flu shots as cases surge especially among kids
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you haven't gotten your annual flu shot yet, doctors say you should. The latest Texas Flu Report shows more October tests are turning out to be positive than in any of the last three years. At Texas Star Pharmacy in Plano, pharmacist Josh Keller says he's seen a steady stream of people coming in for the flu shot. "It's almost like muscle memory for people to come in October into November before Thanksgiving to get their flu vaccine," he said. Xaviera McNealy gets hers every year. "When it comes down to your health and your family's health, I feel...
Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.
TEXAS, USA — "Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
These 3 North Texas cities are among the worst in the nation for sandwich lovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love sandwiches? Enough to call yourself a sandwich lover? If so, Texas may not be the best place for you to settle down. A new report commissioned by Lawn Love ranked 200 of the largest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst for sandwich lovers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
Early voting numbers down nearly 175K in North Texas' largest counties from 2018
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people in our four largest counties who've cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting has dropped by nearly 175,000 people compared to the same time during the midterm election four years ago.Despite the soggy start to early voting, people out in the rain Friday who cast their ballots looked on the bright side.Adnan Bahar said, "I don't care if it's snowing. I hate snow, if it's snowing, I'd be here to vote."Another voter, Don Hall said, "Rain is no big deal, you get a little wet, but voting is the...
Bond set for Nestor Hernandez, accused of Methodist shooting. Could he post it?
DALLAS — A Dallas County magistrate set bond for Nestor Hernandez, the man accused of killing Jacqueline Pokuaa and Annette Flowers inside Methodist Hospital. Hernandez's bond is set at $3 million: one million for the charge of aggavated assault against a public servant, and two million for the charge of capital murder of multiple persons.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Three Students Arrested After a Gun Was Brought to Rowlett High School
Three Rowlett High School students are now banned from returning to campus after a gun was allegedly used in an on-campus assault on Friday, school and police officials say. Just before 11 a.m., Rowlett Police said a student reached out to school resource officers and reported he'd been assaulted by multiple people in a bathroom and was injured when he was hit with a gun.
AOL Corp
Gang member sentenced to 75 years for 2020 killing of Arlington Martin High School student
A gang member was sentenced on Friday to 75 years in prison in the 2020 shooting death of an Arlington Martin High School student on a Fort Worth street. Adrian Robinson, 21, was sent to prison after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty on Thursday on the charge of organized criminal activity-murder in the death of 17-year-old Cheyenne Moore on Jan. 12, 2020.
wbap.com
Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
dallasexpress.com
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
