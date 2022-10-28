PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you haven't gotten your annual flu shot yet, doctors say you should. The latest Texas Flu Report shows more October tests are turning out to be positive than in any of the last three years. At Texas Star Pharmacy in Plano, pharmacist Josh Keller says he's seen a steady stream of people coming in for the flu shot. "It's almost like muscle memory for people to come in October into November before Thanksgiving to get their flu vaccine," he said. Xaviera McNealy gets hers every year. "When it comes down to your health and your family's health, I feel...

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO