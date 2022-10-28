ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfoxzone.com

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY

Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
BRENHAM, TX
therockwalltimes

Dallas attorney charged In $1 billion tax shelter scheme

A Dallas attorney who allegedly created tax shelters to help high-net-worth clients conceal more than one billion dollars in income from the IRS has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Joseph Garza was indicted Tuesday on 18 counts of wire fraud,...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Three Tarrant County Police Departments Join Forces

(WBAP/KLIF) — A new pact between three police departments aims at making Tarrant County streets safer. A new inter-departmental agreement between law enforcement agencies in Tarrant county aims to reduce crime and catch thieves. The agreement announced earlier this week between Fort Worth, White Settlement, and Lake Worth police departments is paying dividends.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Violent Crime Remains a Problem in Dallas

The City of Dallas approved a $4.75 billion budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, and one-line item on that bill includes giving the Dallas Police Department (DPD) $611.9 million in funding, representing about 35.9% of the general fund. “Public safety needed to come first,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote in...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Doctors urge North Texans to get flu shots as cases surge especially among kids

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you haven't gotten your annual flu shot yet, doctors say you should. The latest Texas Flu Report shows more October tests are turning out to be positive than in any of the last three years.  At Texas Star Pharmacy in Plano, pharmacist Josh Keller says he's seen a steady stream of people coming in for the flu shot. "It's almost like muscle memory for people to come in October into November before Thanksgiving to get their flu vaccine," he said. Xaviera McNealy gets hers every year. "When it comes down to your health and your family's health, I feel...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers down nearly 175K in North Texas' largest counties from 2018

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people in our four largest counties who've cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting has dropped by nearly 175,000 people compared to the same time during the midterm election four years ago.Despite the soggy start to early voting, people out in the rain Friday who cast their ballots looked on the bright side.Adnan Bahar said, "I don't care if it's snowing. I hate snow, if it's snowing, I'd be here to vote."Another voter, Don Hall said, "Rain is no big deal, you get a little wet, but voting is the...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Three Students Arrested After a Gun Was Brought to Rowlett High School

Three Rowlett High School students are now banned from returning to campus after a gun was allegedly used in an on-campus assault on Friday, school and police officials say. Just before 11 a.m., Rowlett Police said a student reached out to school resource officers and reported he'd been assaulted by multiple people in a bathroom and was injured when he was hit with a gun.
ROWLETT, TX
wbap.com

Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy