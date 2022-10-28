Read full article on original website
Run again? Poll finds Biden's bad 2024 numbers get better, Trump's bad numbers get worse
Americans' message to Biden and Trump: Please don't run again. A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll examines attitudes on 2024.
Russia says Biden’s exaggerating chances of Brittney Griner release to help in the midterms
An aide to Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that Joe Biden has over exaggerated the chances of securing Brittney Griner’s release from jail because of the upcoming midterm elections in the US. Speaking with Russian news agency TASS on Sunday, Yury Ushakov was reported as saying that the...
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
iheart.com
The UNDENIABLE evidence for a Joe BIden impeachment
The mainstream media fact checkers claim there is ‘no credible evidence’ that Joe BIden played a role in his family’s business activities overseas, but that claim is LUDICROUS, Peter Schweizer tells Glenn. In fact, Schweizer — a Biden family expert and author of ‘Red Handed’ — tells Glenn there is a CLEAR impeachment case against the president because of his involvement. In this clip, Schweizer details to Glenn the undeniable evidence against Joe. Plus, he predicts what could happen to the Republican Party if they take control of Congress next year and STILL fail to hold those involved in the Biden family scandals responsible…
Washington Examiner
'Very disturbing to watch': Former RNC chairman blasts Lindsey Graham for Herschel Walker support
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele does not believe Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is qualified to be a senator, calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) specifically for his support of Walker. During a rally for Walker, Graham said Walker, if elected, will change the entire narrative of the Republican...
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Washington Examiner
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Fed expected to aggressively hike rates to 5%, triggering global recession: survey
Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their hawkish stance at next week's policy-setting meeting where they are likely to approve another super-sized interest rate hike, paving the way for borrowing costs to climb above 5% by March 2023, according to a survey of Bloomberg economists. The survey found that...
Biden talking about accomplishments is Democrats' 'worst performing message,' pollster says
Seasoned pollster Stan Greenberg warned that Democratic messaging is off ahead of the midterm elections in an interview with Politico.
Washington Examiner
Twitter erupts as Elon Musk shares conspiracy theory on Pelosi home break-in
Self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" Elon Musk sent Twitter into an uproar after sharing a conspiracy theory about the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) home in San Francisco, which left her husband, Paul, hospitalized. Fresh off finalizing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, Musk responded Sunday to a tweet from...
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
WATCH: Biden refuses to take questions less than two weeks before midterm elections
White House reporters shed some light on staffers preventing them from asking President Joe Biden questions after events on Wednesday, especially with the midterm elections approaching.
Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
ATLANTA — (AP) — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, Obama is more popular than he was back then, and now it's President Joe...
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Less than three weeks before Election Day, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted Republican victories and "the beginning of a great American comeback."
Senate Democrats aren't happy with the Fed
In separate letters to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell this week, two Democratic lawmakers — Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and John Hickenlooper of Colorado — called on the U.S. central bank to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. Why it matters: The Biden administration and...
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
Still the economy, stupid: Democrats urge Biden to focus as Republicans surge
Democratic strategists are urging President Joe Biden to stop the shift in the polls toward the Republicans with a stronger message on the economy . The economy and inflation are the top issues for voters three weeks out from the midterm elections, as polls show a growing share of the public concerned about rising costs. Forecasts indicate Democrats’ leads are evaporating as their small congressional majorities hang in the balance.
