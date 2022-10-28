ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
The UNDENIABLE evidence for a Joe BIden impeachment

The mainstream media fact checkers claim there is ‘no credible evidence’ that Joe BIden played a role in his family’s business activities overseas, but that claim is LUDICROUS, Peter Schweizer tells Glenn. In fact, Schweizer — a Biden family expert and author of ‘Red Handed’ — tells Glenn there is a CLEAR impeachment case against the president because of his involvement. In this clip, Schweizer details to Glenn the undeniable evidence against Joe. Plus, he predicts what could happen to the Republican Party if they take control of Congress next year and STILL fail to hold those involved in the Biden family scandals responsible…
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
Twitter erupts as Elon Musk shares conspiracy theory on Pelosi home break-in

Self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" Elon Musk sent Twitter into an uproar after sharing a conspiracy theory about the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) home in San Francisco, which left her husband, Paul, hospitalized. Fresh off finalizing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, Musk responded Sunday to a tweet from...
Biden Goes to Pot

Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
Senate Democrats aren't happy with the Fed

In separate letters to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell this week, two Democratic lawmakers — Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and John Hickenlooper of Colorado — called on the U.S. central bank to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. Why it matters: The Biden administration and...
Still the economy, stupid: Democrats urge Biden to focus as Republicans surge

Democratic strategists are urging President Joe Biden to stop the shift in the polls toward the Republicans with a stronger message on the economy . The economy and inflation are the top issues for voters three weeks out from the midterm elections, as polls show a growing share of the public concerned about rising costs. Forecasts indicate Democrats’ leads are evaporating as their small congressional majorities hang in the balance.
