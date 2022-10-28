ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

mymoinfo.com

St. Pius Beats Grandview 39-6

(Festus) The St. Pius Lancers will go on the road to play Duchense in the next round of the state football playoffs following their 39-6 win over Grandview Friday night. The Lancers scored first in the game with a 50 yard pass from James Smith to Conner Hamilton. The TD...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Nightmare on Chamber Street in Fredericktown

(Fredericktown) Sunday night and Halloween night is your last chancec to check out Nightmare on Chamber Street. It’s a haunted house put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department. Paul Brown is the assistant fire chief. Admission is only 10-dollars and Brown says their haunted house is one the biggest...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Huge Turnout for Freakytown in Fredericktown

(Fredericktown) Hundreds of children showed up Saturday evening in their best costumes to celebrate Halloween a couple days early in Fredericktown. Freakytown was held around the Madison County Courthouse Square. At one time, trick or treaters completely circled the courthouse as the kids stopped at each individual booth to fill...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Spirits, Monsters, Apparitions….Call Your Local Ghostbusters

(Farmington) If you’ve been hearing strange sounds or seeing unexplained things happen in your home, your place of work or maybe another location, there is someone you can turn to. QC Paranormal is an investigative and research team based out of the Farmington area. Crystal Johnson is a member.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto

A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
DE SOTO, MO
suntimesnews.com

The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Joseph “Joe” Eugene Chambers – Service – 10/31/22 at 12 p.m.

Joseph “Joe” Eugene Chambers of Bixby died October 16th at the age of 29. The funeral service will be Monday at noon at the Wilson Mortuary in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Dotson Cemetery in Bixby. Visitation for Joe Chambers is Sunday evening until 7 at the...
BIXBY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

mymoinfo.com

Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash

A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Leonard Robert Moore – Service – 10/31/22 at 1 p.m.

Leonard Robert Moore of Belleview died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Chapman Cemetery. Visitation for Leonard Moore is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
BELLEVIEW, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world

No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

