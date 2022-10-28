Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius Beats Grandview 39-6
(Festus) The St. Pius Lancers will go on the road to play Duchense in the next round of the state football playoffs following their 39-6 win over Grandview Friday night. The Lancers scored first in the game with a 50 yard pass from James Smith to Conner Hamilton. The TD...
mymoinfo.com
Nightmare on Chamber Street in Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) Sunday night and Halloween night is your last chancec to check out Nightmare on Chamber Street. It’s a haunted house put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department. Paul Brown is the assistant fire chief. Admission is only 10-dollars and Brown says their haunted house is one the biggest...
mymoinfo.com
Huge Turnout for Freakytown in Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) Hundreds of children showed up Saturday evening in their best costumes to celebrate Halloween a couple days early in Fredericktown. Freakytown was held around the Madison County Courthouse Square. At one time, trick or treaters completely circled the courthouse as the kids stopped at each individual booth to fill...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
mymoinfo.com
Spirits, Monsters, Apparitions….Call Your Local Ghostbusters
(Farmington) If you’ve been hearing strange sounds or seeing unexplained things happen in your home, your place of work or maybe another location, there is someone you can turn to. QC Paranormal is an investigative and research team based out of the Farmington area. Crystal Johnson is a member.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto
A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
suntimesnews.com
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
mymoinfo.com
Joseph “Joe” Eugene Chambers – Service – 10/31/22 at 12 p.m.
Joseph “Joe” Eugene Chambers of Bixby died October 16th at the age of 29. The funeral service will be Monday at noon at the Wilson Mortuary in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Dotson Cemetery in Bixby. Visitation for Joe Chambers is Sunday evening until 7 at the...
mymoinfo.com
Scary Incident For South Iron Students & Their Bus Driver Friday Afternoon in Annapolis
(Annapolis) A scary incident for South Iron students and their bus driver on Friday afternoon. Luke Turnbough describes what happened in Annapolis.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
Man threatens to shoot school bus in rural Missouri
A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to shoot a school bus Friday afternoon in rural Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured
A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
KFVS12
Piece by Piece: Murder victim’s remains identified more than 40 years later
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 40 years after a murder victim’s remains are found in Cape Girardeau County, a family in Texas can finally grieve and say goodbye. The story is not a murder mystery. The family of 26-year-old Everette Guy Travis knew he was killed...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash
A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
mymoinfo.com
Leonard Robert Moore – Service – 10/31/22 at 1 p.m.
Leonard Robert Moore of Belleview died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Chapman Cemetery. Visitation for Leonard Moore is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Historic site shows underground wonder world
No matter what your favorite school subject might be, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site has something to like. This weekend it will hold a special event to bring the museum to life, with free admission for kids of all ages. This family-friendly educational event from 5 to 8 p.m....
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
Comments / 0