Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
This New Tented Villa in the Maldives Is a Glamping Experience That Even Luxury Snobs Will Love
The Maldives is adding another luxe villa to its portfolio—this time, it comes courtesy of Fairmont’s Sirru Fen Fushi. This week, the property unveiled a new beachside tent villa that offers a more nature-focused alternative to traditional luxury hotels. The new addition was designed to offer guests a safari-like experience, bringing nature right to your doorstep. Accordingly, the decor matches the terrain—think natural wooden frames and neutral color palettes throughout. Maldivan artwork lines the walls and floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed ocean views. The spacious 5,651 square-foot villa has a primary suite, an ensuite bathroom and a separate children’s bedroom for families....
cruisefever.net
World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
I visited Monaco, one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Here are the 12 most over-the-top examples of luxury I saw.
Private jets, super yachts, flashy cars, opulent 5-star hotels, and the famed Casino de Monte Carlo are among the signs of Monaco's inordinate wealth.
6 Affordable Island and Beach Vacations To Take This Holiday Season
Fall is here and winter getaway plans are heating up. Though many Americans will be heading home to visit with their families for the holidays, others are eyeing the perfect tropical getaway. Hey, if...
Thrillist
Royal Caribbean's First 'Icon of the Seas' Sailing Sold Out in 24 Hours
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
cruisefever.net
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
cohaitungchi.com
Great All-inclusive Cruises to Book for Your Next Vacation
On most cruise ships, your accommodations, standard meals, entertainment, and daytime activities are included in your fare. Then the nickel-and-diming begins. Want a soda? Add it to your tab. Take a Pilates class? Expect a fee. Indulge at one of the fancy specialty restaurants? There’s a charge for that, too. The extras quickly add up, often sinking hearts when the bill arrives at the vacation’s end. But there are cruises that thankfully buck this trend, with out-of-pocket expenses that are truly minimal. Alcoholic drinks, crew gratuities, and sometimes even airfare, shore excursions, and pre- or post-cruise hotel stays are included in the advertised price when you step on board one of these all-inclusive cruises.
All the restaurants Stanley Tucci visited in season two of 'Searching for Italy'
You'll no doubt be hungry after watching the wanderlust-inducing "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy."
These Twin Beachfront Bahamas Mansions Just Hit the Market for $30 Million Each
Every inch of the Bahamas is paradise, but there are few islands more idyllic than Harbour Island just northeast of Nassau, known as the ‘Nantucket of the Caribbean.’ With such high demand from foreign buyers in the Caribbean, there are more homes than ever coming to the market throughout the islands. This includes two sister properties that hit the market for $29.95 million each: La Palmeraie #1 and La Palmeraie #2, which translates to ‘the palm grove’ in French.
wanderwithwonder.com
Royal Caribbean Introduces Icon of the Seas: A New Class of Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean offered a sneak peek of their newest ship, Icon of the Seas. Book now* for early 2024 sailings. If you’re looking to plan an epic family or multigenerational vacation in 2024 and beyond, put Royal Caribbean’s newest gem, Icon of the Seas, on your travel bucket list. I got a virtual sneak peek at what passengers will experience when they board the Icon of the Seas, the first of Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Icon Class that’s been five years in the making.
divenewswire.com
New Destinations for Nautilus Liveaboards
That includes 1/2 price trips. New Baja destinations that will knock your fins off — that means ultimate whale sharks!. Lifelines on sale for $88.50. the often copied “six-packs” that increase your dealer margin. Comp single occupancy. Come and see us in booth 1835 and we will...
drifttravel.com
Dining Options For Every Budget on The Beaches of Anguilla
Anguilla, the quiet gem of the Caribbean, enjoys a sterling reputation for its picturesque white sand beaches and extensive offering of quiet luxury properties. Beyond this, the island has also earned increasing acclaim of late for its breadth and quality of culinary options. Indeed, Anguilla has become something of a culinary hotspot in the Caribbean, offering both local fare and internationally-inspired gourmet dishes right on the sands of its signature beaches.
hotelnewsme.com
A SOUTH AFRICAN ADVENTURE AWAITS AT ONE&ONLY CAPE TOWN
For GCC travellers looking to discover the beauty of South Africa and bask in its splendid sunshine, One&Only Cape Town is a serene enclave just off Cape Town’s vibrant V&A Waterfront. The resort has recently completed an extensive reimagination, introducing a new design that honours the destination’s ocean, land and heritage. This nautical escape offers panoramic views across the Waterfront and the famous Table Mountain, and offers a chic urban break, with all the wonders of South Africa available on the doorstep.
techaiapp.com
Spellbound by Iceland and a Stay at Hotel Rangá
There’s nowhere on Earth like____. Fill in the blank. You can pretty much say that about anywhere. And it is completely true as all destinations are unique and special in their own way. Be that as it may, some are a bit more special than others and Iceland is such as place. It is, in a word, incredible with an endless offering of natural wonders from magnificent waterfalls, and spectacular glaciers, to breathtaking landscapes with volcanoes that have left behind ethereal moss-covered lava fields. For the active traveler, the adventures to be had in Iceland are without compare. Situated amongst Iceland’s most spellbinding natural attractions is the Hotel Rangá, an ideal luxury lodge to experience it all.
vinlove.net
Vietnam is at the top of the most ideal winter avoidance destinations
The German travel site Reisereporter has just voted the top 10 destinations for European tourists to escape the cold of winter, including Vietnam. The first leaves are gradually turning color, signaling an upcoming winter. This is also the ideal time for a trip away from the cold weather of Europe.
travelphotodiscovery.com
Amalfi Coast
Amalfi Coast, Italy (explore the coastal region, scenic islands, road trips, beautiful cities) Everyone is looking at Amalfi as that dream destination in Italy with those towns and cities perched on the cliffsides of these spectacular coastlines and rambling downhill towards the ocean. It truly is a magical area that...
Washington Examiner
Amalfi dreaming
Whatever you do, don’t try to drive the Amalfi coast road. It isn’t just that the road is a narrow strip of hairpin curves and harrowing switchbacks chiseled out of vertiginous cliffs. It would be a tight fit for vintage Fiat 500s, and yet somehow, in their endless contest for space, buses and passenger vans slip past one another with centimeters to spare.
Comments / 0