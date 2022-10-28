ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Week 8 Fantasy Football Preview: D.J. Moore debate, McCaffrey taking over in SF & QB fantasy value rising

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXRh0_0ipkZUyR00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab, who are chock full of movie quotes and references in this very fun fantasy football preview of the NFL’s Week 8 slate of games.

The podcast kicks off with all three guys giving their takeaways from the trade that sent WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After that, the guys discuss everything and anything, including whether or not D.J. Moore’s fantasy value is rising, where Josh Allen would go if leagues redrafted today, how to unsubscribe from Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, and why Christian McCaffrey changes everything for the San Francisco 49ers.

Since Scott and Frank used to host the betting pod, they use the opportunity to give out some of their favorite (and least favorite) lines to put money on this week.

02:40 NEWS / WR Kadarius Toney traded from NYG to KC

09:55 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

14:20 Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

19:20 LONDON: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

23:20 Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

28:14 New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

32:50 Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions

38:00 Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

43:40 Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

48:55 New England Patriots at New York Jets

52:39 Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

56:15 Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

59:05 Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts

65:05 SNF: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

72:50 MNF: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 8 Wrap: Christian McCaffrey joins history with TD trifecta

Christian McCaffrey became just the fourth player since the merger to rush, catch and throw a touchdown in the same game during an epic fantasy and real-life performance Sunday (CMC pulled off the trifecta in Stanford as well). Playing for the first time after practicing with the 49ers, McCaffrey became just the second fantasy back to score 40+ PPR points in a game this season (Alvin Kamara also accomplished the feat Sunday). It certainly helped that Deebo Samuel was out, but it was incredibly encouraging to see McCaffrey get a team-high nine targets from a quarterback who ranked toward the bottom of the league in RB target rate this season.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 9

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 9. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (43 percent rostered) This fantasy season, like so many others, has featured...
WSOC Charlotte

49ers get creative with Christian McCaffrey as the RB throws long TD pass

The San Francisco 49ers gave up a lot in the Christian McCaffrey trade, and they're going to use him in every way possible. In Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey flared out to his right and caught a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. But that pass was backwards and McCaffrey pulled up to throw it downfield, surprising the Rams defense. McCaffrey hit Brandon Aiyuk for a 34-yard score to tie the game 7-7.
WSOC Charlotte

Seahawks topple Giants 27-13 to stay atop NFC West

SEATTLE — (AP) — Tyler Lockett had a steady stream of visitors on the Seahawks bench — coach Pete Carroll, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs — all reminding the standout wide receiver he'd get another chance after two uncharacteristic mistakes. The opportunity emerged, and Lockett seized it,...
SEATTLE, WA
WSOC Charlotte

Rodgers preaches patience after Packers' skid grow to 4

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' frustration following a fourth consecutive loss was familiarly apparent. This time, the Packers quarterback chose his words more carefully in expressing them. A week after suggesting some players need to be benched and citing too many mental errors following a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSOC Charlotte

Bills continue to be a runaway train, roll over Packers in another easy win

The Buffalo Bills punted on their first possession of Sunday night's game. It was odd. They'd punted just 11 times in their first six games. We're to the point in which it's surprising to see the Bills fail on any drive. Their five possessions after that punt? Three touchdowns, then two field goals. The Bills did whatever they wanted in a 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. They let running back Devin Singletary run wild for a while. Then Josh Allen started tossing it around to Stefon Diggs for some fun. The Bills defense had Aaron Rodgers sitting at 74 yards on 15 attempts a few minutes into the fourth quarter.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
131K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy