Read full article on original website
Related
fundselectorasia.com
Hong Kong to authorise virtual asset ETFs
The Hong Kong government has announced plans today to develop an ecosystem for virtual assets in the special administrative region, including issuing licences for virtual assets service providers and authorising virtual assets ETFs. Currently, only professional investors are allowed to trade crypto assets. According to the Hong Kong Securities and...
fundselectorasia.com
Asia sustainable fund inflows fall
Net inflows into Asia ex-Japan (AEJ) sustainable funds fell quarter on quarter for the three months to September, according to the latest data from Morningstar. Excluding China, for which data were not available at the time the report was published, net inflows in Asia ex-Japan stood at $600m during the third quarter compared with $1.3bn during the second quarter.
fundselectorasia.com
Nakamura leaves Lombard Odier
Lombard Odier’s chief investment officer (CIO) for Asia Pacific and head of the Hong Kong office, Jean-Louis Nakamura, has left the bank, a spokesperson confirmed to FSA. Vincent Magnenat, Asia regional head, will replace him as interim chief executive officer for the Hong Kong office. Meanwhile, the investment activities...
Instagram working on issue that locked users out of accounts
NEW YORK — (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
Comments / 0