Ethereum Scores Over 7% Gains, What’s Up?
After facing a market-wide correction, several coins, including Ethereum and Solana, have recorded substantial gains in the past week. Earlier today, Ethereum reached a 24-hour high of $1,652 before dropping to $1,602 at press time. The Ethereum killer Solana also peaked at $33.74 on the day. However, it has fallen to $32.66.
Top 3 Altcoin Performers Of The Week- DOGE, KLAY, MATIC
DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.088 with eyes set on $0.1. MATIC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $1.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Mammoth Rally Takes Break, Why Dips Turned Attractive
Dogecoin surged over 100% and broke $0.12 against the US Dollar. DOGE is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $0.10 level. DOGE extended its rally and it cleared the $0.1000 and $0.1200 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone...
Bitcoin Reclaims $20,500; Here Are The Levels You Should Pay Attention To
BTC’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $20,800 with eyes set on $21,600. BTC could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias as the price builds more bullish momentum above $20,300. BTC’s price remains strong on the...
Why Bitcoin (BTC) Could Not Surpass Litecoin (LTC) In This Key Area
Bitcoin is slowly losing its grip on the bullish momentum it had for the last couple of days, declining by 2.7% over the last 24 hours. At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, the alpha crypto is trading at $20,392 and is once again showing a little sign of retreat in the past few hours.
Solana: A Quick Evaluation Of How The Blockchain Performed In Q3 This Year
The crypto bear market that began in May has hurt Solana just as much as the rest of the market. CoinGecko reported a massive 16.4 percent increase, and the price of SOL is now at $32.27 at the time of writing. Messari’s most recent quarter on quarter performance evaluation of...
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Breaks Out With Bullish Bias, Will $0.25 Play Out?
OCEAN’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $0.18 with eyes set on $0.25. OCEAN could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $0.25.
Why XRP Holders Who Are Taking Profit Should Check These Data In The Coming Days
XRP has struggled to break out of a narrow range over the last few weeks and has failed to make any significant progress in terms of price pump. XRP struggles to surpass he crucial $0.53 resistance marker. The altcoin is swinging between narrow ranges in terms of price movement. Whales...
Big Eyes, BNB, and Algorand Are Smart Investments To Make For The Next Bull Market
Cryptocurrency investments have grown over time as more of the global population realizes its potential. As a result, the market has drawn the attention of investors and traders from many areas. With more newcomers entering the crypto space, it’s essential to understand the potential of each coin and map the route to realizing massive ROI from your investments.
Binance’s BNB Coin Surpasses $300 Mark Amidst Market Recovery
Binance Coin (BNB) has surpassed the $300 mark after its price surge over the week. The token was trading at around $274 per coin last Thursday and even threatened to fall lower as the week progressed. However, Tuesday saw the coin recover, adding around 5% profit to trade at $289.
Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
STEPN Falls Out of Top 100 Tokens by Market Cap – Why These Tokens are Gonna Push GMT Lower
STEPN is a lifestyle app that rewards users for selecting their favorite sneakers as NFTs, then walking and running outdoors to lead a healthy lifestyle. The project initially took off as users were excited to receive assets, which they could sell, for being active. The GMT token spiked, reaching just...
Ethereum Devs Try To Leverage Price Surge As Smart Contracts Reach New High
Ethereum rallied with the rest of the crypto market, reaching above $1,500 to land at a new one-month high. As the market rallied, developers had roused from their slumber looking to take advantage of the renewed interest in the market. This saw the number of new smart contracts deployed on the network reach new 2022 highs.
Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?
Bitcoin price has again registered an uptick in the last 24 hours. In that timeframe, the coin has surged by 3%. This has also helped other major altcoins turn green at press time. In the past week, BTC has rallied almost 8%. If the bulls keep pushing, then claiming the...
Litecoin Price Revisits $56, What Is Next For The Bulls?
Litecoin price witnessed an increase in value over the last 24 hours. In the past day, the coin surged more than 3%. The past week for LTC has remained quite positive for the altcoin as it logged over a 9% gain in that timeframe. The coin has continued to form...
Polkadot Price Depreciates, Will The Bulls Be Able To Defend This Support Line?
Polkadot price has retraced on its chart over the last 24 hours. The coin has started to register sideways movement on its one-day chart. During this period, the coin lost close to 2% of its market value. In the last week, DOT registered more than 6% appreciation, which caused the...
Big Eyes Coin Could be as Profitable as Avalanche and Binance Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is all anyone is talking about right now due to its record growth in the crypto industry. Although a relatively new coin, and a meme coin at that, can it perform as well as huge projects like Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB)? Expectations are high, and the community is hopeful that the Big Eyes Coin project will surpass these cryptos to be a dominant coin in the crypto markets.
Stellar, The Sandbox And Big Eyes Coin – Why You Should Get These Cryptos Today
You may be forgiven for thinking that all the doom and gloom surrounding the “crypto winter” has resulted in a complete shutdown of the industry. If a market loses more than two trillion dollars in valuation, it is difficult to be optimistic about its chances of survival. However, that’s not the case at all with cryptocurrency.
Avalanche Bulls Handle The Wheels As Avax Could Break $18.5 Resistance
AVAX’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range price rallied to a high of $18 with eyes set on $20. AVAX could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias breaking out of its descending triangle with good volume as the price could rally to $20.
Polygon (MATIC) Keeps Shining With Over 12% Gain In Value
MAtPolygon (MATIC), the Ethereum layer-2 protocol, is swimming in gains throughout October. The last seven days alone have seen the coin increase by over 12% and currently sits at a value of $0.941. Polygon is one of the highest-performing coins on CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of just above $8 billion.
