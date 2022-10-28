ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis school shooter was flagged in FBI background check but was still able to legally purchase a gun, police say

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Raja Razek, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Related
Complex

Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Selling Guns Used in Shooting Outside School

A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal gun trafficking charges after he allegedly sold weapons to an FBI informant. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Samir Ahmad, a four-year veteran, was arrested and charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States. Ahmad, 29, is accused of selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he was a sworn law enforcement officer as a deputy sheriff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Law & Crime

Man Responsible for Deaths of Two South American Researchers Killed Himself and Mom of Five Just Weeks Later, Missouri Prosecutors Say

A 42-year-old man who killed a mother of five in an apparent murder-suicide is also responsible for killing two South American researchers in Missouri earlier this month, authorities say. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced that Kevin Ray Moore caused the deaths of 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Orlando Harris: Police confirm AR-15 used in St Louis school shooting is same gun removed from him days before

The AR-15-style rifle used to kill two victims in the mass shooting at a St Louis high school was the very same firearm that was taken away from gunman Orlando Harris just days earlier, it has been revealed. St Louis police confirmed on Wednesday night that the 19-year-old mass shooter – who was known to have mental health issues and whose mother feared he should not have a firearm – somehow got the gun back and used it to go on a shooting rampage in his former high school. On the evening of 15 October, Harris’s mother had contacted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’

Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
PARKLAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video

A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
TheDailyBeast

Shock Slaying of Two Medical Researchers Tied to Grisly Discovery in Missouri Woods

Police investigating the murder-suicide of a man and a woman found in Missouri woods made another shocking discovery: one of them was responsible for a double murder of two researchers two weeks earlier.Although the motives for the three slayings has not been made public, prosecutors announced that they believe Kevin Ray Moore, 42, was responsible for all of them.The deadly trail began on Oct. 1 when Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25—who worked together at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research—were found dead in their Kansas City apartment after a fire.TV station KSHB reported earlier this week that a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily News

VIDEO: Hooded gunman fatally shoots targeted victim and wounds another in Manhattan public housing building

The lobby of his apartment building was no refuge for Jaden Stokes, 21. A masked, black-clad gunman fatally shot Stokes as he as he waited for an elevator at 635 E. 12th St., a building in the Campos Plaza NYCHA complex in Manhattan’s East Village, police said. Another building resident, Jordan Lopez, 24, who was also waiting for the elevator, was shot in the leg. Authorities believe Stokes ...
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsWest 9

FBI warns Americans about SIM swapping

ODESSA, Texas — In 2021, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received around 1,600 complaints related to SIM swapping with adjusted losses of more than 68 million dollars. SIM swapping is a method used by criminals that allows them to take control of your smartphone and break into your...
ODESSA, TX

