Luis Suarez scores twice as Nacional win Uruguayan championship against Liverpool
Luis Suarez helped Nacional win the Uruguayan championship as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Liverpool. Suarez, 35, returned to his boyhood club in the summer as a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker scored in the 50th and the 96th minutes...
World Cup 2022: Biggleswade United boss Cristian Colas, who is gay, will not follow Qatar tournament
An openly gay non-league football head coach says he will not follow the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Cristian Colas, of Biggleswade United, says Fifa were wrong to award the tournament to Qatar in 2010. The tournament begins on 20 November when the...
British Cycling: Brian Facer leaves as chief executive after recent controversies
British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement. Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell. In September, it also apologised for recommending...
