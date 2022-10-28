ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

British Cycling: Brian Facer leaves as chief executive after recent controversies

British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement. Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell. In September, it also apologised for recommending...

