Read full article on original website
Related
itbusinessnet.com
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at October 31, 2022
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at October 31, 2022. Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, U.S. October 31, 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.
itbusinessnet.com
Inventiva provides an update on the development of cedirogant by AbbVie
Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), October 31, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that AbbVie communicated during their third-quarter financial results1 on Friday October 28th, that they decided to stop the development of cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORg inverse agonist jointly discovered by Inventiva and AbbVie for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, following the analysis of a recently concluded nonclinical toxicology study.
Record central bank buying lifts global gold demand, WGC says
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Central banks bought a record 399 tonnes of gold worth around $20 billion in the third quarter of 2022, helping to lift global demand for the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday.
itbusinessnet.com
Kitchen Culture Criticises Requisitioners for ‘Diametrically Changing’ Minds by Publishing Advertisement to Call off EGM to Remove 5 Directors; Company Affirms 1 November EGM Will Not Proceed
SINGAPORE, Oct 31, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (“Kitchen Culture” or the “Company”) said today that a group of 8 shareholders (“the requisitioners”) seeking to remove 5 of 6 directors has caused confusion among shareholders and the public by publishing a newspaper advertisement calling off the Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) with 1 working day’s notice before it was due to be held.
U.S. FDA warns of tracheostomy tube shortage
Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday there was a shortage of tracheostomy tubes, a surgical device that helps patients to breathe, including those manufactured by ICU Medical (ICUI.O).
Comments / 0