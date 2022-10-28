Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.

