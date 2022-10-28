Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
Yardbarker
‘Not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher has urged Tottenham to get rid of £100k-a-week star
Tottenham must move on from Hugo Lloris, according to Jamie Carragher, if they are to progress. The French goalkeeper was the centre of discussion after his errors led to both of Tottenham’s goals against Newcastle in their last league game. In the 30th minute of the game, Callum Wilson lobbed the ball into an empty net after Hugo Lloris’ mistake. And they were soon two down when Almiron went on an amazing solo run before easily beating the keeper.
Why some have reacted with fury to Manchester United star's showboating
It was a moment of exquisite but ultimately unnecessary skill.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool stunned by Leeds at Anfield as struggles continue for Jurgen Klopp's men
Liverpool's struggles this season continued on Saturday as the Reds lost out to a late goal in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds at Anfield. Liverpool's poor start to the 2022/23 season continued with a disappointing defeat at home to Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The Reds have...
SB Nation
Everton 0-3 Manchester United: The Reds remain at the top of the table
Manchester United remained at the top of the table in the Super League following a resolute 3-0 win over Everton in Merseyside. Marc Skinner’s side came into the game following a penalty shootout loss to Durham in the FA WSL Cup, but they had tied the game 2-2 in normal time thanks to goals from Jade Moore and Vilde Boe Risa.
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United player won’t play for the club ever again
The former Crystal Place now Manchester United player Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had it tough at the Old Trafford club over the past 18 months and today after the Red Devils beat West Ham at home one goal to nil, the Manchester United manager left a little dig at Aaron Wan-Bissaka by saying;
BBC
Analysis: Man Utd 1-0 West Ham
Marcus Rashford, whose goal came a day before his 25th birthday, could not be choosing a better time to find form given Gareth Southgate picks his England World Cup squad on 10 November. It was the first time he has scored in successive games since January and, with a bit...
Marcus Rashford not thinking about World Cup despite return to form with Man Utd
Marcus Rashford insists next month’s World Cup finals are not yet on his radar after his timely return to form.Rashford, who has not appeared for England since missing a spot kick in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, notched his 100th goal for Manchester United on Sunday.His brilliant first-half header – his seventh in all competitions this season – sealed a 1-0 home win against West Ham to maintain United’s top-four challenge and he appears to be back near his best.But when asked if the World Cup was on his mind after his match-winning...
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Spurs to beat Juventus to creative Serie A midfield starlet
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. The Lilywhites have shifted focus to signing Serie A stars since Fabio Paratici joined as a director alongside Antonio Conte. The pair worked together at Juventus and have expertise in Italian football, with the Athletic (opens in new tab) labelling Spurs, 'Juventus on Thames' in response to this transfer strategy.
Liverpool: Graeme Souness highlights weak spot he feels is holding struggling Reds back
Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their fourth defeat of a miserable season on Saturday night, going down 2-1 at home to Leeds
theScore
Howe plays down Newcastle's 'outrageous' top four push
Newcastle, United Kingdom, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Eddie Howe insisted it was "outrageous" to label Newcastle as contenders for a top four finish in the Premier League despite their 4-0 rout of Aston Villa on Saturday. Howe's side climbed to fourth place after Callum Wilson's brace and goals from...
Yardbarker
Samuel Iling-Junior joins Juventus growing list of injured players
Juventus has been plagued by injuries for much of this season and Samuel Iling-Junior has joined the ever-growing list. Max Allegri’s men have lost key players for several weeks this term and it doesn’t seem a month would go by when a team member will not suffer at least a minor injury.
Paul Pogba 'suffers ANOTHER injury set back to leave his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread' with the France and Juventus star 'picking up an injury in training' as Didier Deschamps sweats on star midfielder's fitness
Paul Pogba is facing a new injury crisis that could see him miss the World Cup with France as the midfielder's Juventus struggles look set to continue. Reports close to the Frenchman state that Pogba has sustained a new injury setback while undergoing rehabilitation on an existing knee injury that has seen him yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since joining the club in the summer.
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Rashford scores 100th Man Utd goal vs West Ham with towering header
Manchester United have taken the lead against West Ham in their Premier League game at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag looking to get back to winning ways domestically. United were in fine form going into the game, going unbeaten in their previous seven games in all competitions and they’re also looking for a third consecutive clean sheet at Old Trafford in the league.
Yardbarker
Watch: Neville’s hilariously awkward reaction as Ronaldo ignores him on Sky Sports panel
Gary Neville cut an awkward figure on the sidelines as Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie @CRedknapp on the Sky Sports panel but completely ignored his old former teammate. This came before Manchester United’s 1-0 win over David Moyes’ inconsistent West Ham outfit in the English top-flight.
mailplus.co.uk
Liverpool 1 Leeds Utd 2: Marsch’s night of chaotic beauty
MANY thought that Leeds United would sack their manager, Jesse Marsch, last week. A home defeat by Fulham had left them separated from bottom place in the Premier League by the gossamer thread of goal difference. Marsch seemed destined to be remembered as the man who chased the ghost of Marcelo Bielsa and withered away in his shadow.
BBC
Luis Suarez scores twice as Nacional win Uruguayan championship against Liverpool
Luis Suarez helped Nacional win the Uruguayan championship as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Liverpool. Suarez, 35, returned to his boyhood club in the summer as a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker scored in the 50th and the 96th minutes...
NBC Sports
Marcus Rashford scores, Man United blanks West Ham
Marcus Rashford scored again as Manchester United stretched its Premier League unbeaten run to five matches with a 1-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Rashford thudded home a Christian Eriksen cross to put the Red Devils ahead before halftime and the defenders stood strong the rest of the way as Harry Maguire played well in a surprise start.
Kevin De Bruyne Scores Perfect Free-Kick As Man City Beat Leicester Without Erling Haaland
De Bruyne has proven himself to be one of the most deadly long-range shooters in Premier League history.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Napoli - Champions League
Predicting the Liverpool lineup to face Napoli in the Champions League.
